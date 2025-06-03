Abu Dhabi: Emirates Coin Investment LLC (EmCoin) has made history as the first company in the UAE to be licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to offer fully regulated Virtual Asset services. This milestone marks a bold new chapter in the UAE’s financial journey ushering in a smarter, safer, and more inclusive era for investors of all levels.

With its regulatory approval in place, EmCoin is set to launch a cutting-edge investment platform that brings together digital assets and traditional finance all within a single, seamless mobile experience. Users will soon be able to trade Virtual Assets, invest in UAE and global equities, buy commodities, and access expert-managed portfolios with full transparency and trust.

“This is a landmark moment,” said Yasin Arafat, Chief Operating Officer of EmCoin. “We’re building a secure bridge between old and new finance. Thanks to the SCA’s vision, EmCoin gives everyday investors the tools to take control of their financial future with clarity, compliance, and confidence. The future of finance is tokenized, decentralized, and inclusive and EmCoin is leading that charge.”

All-In-One. Regulated. Ready.

EmCoin is designed to eliminate the complexity of fragmented platforms and unregulated providers. Whether you're investing in crypto, global stocks, or managed funds, EmCoin brings it all together with simplicity, security, and expert support.

Next, EmCoin is breaking new ground.

EmCoin is working closely with the SCA to introduce regulated Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) unlocking innovative new ways for businesses to raise capital and for investors to participate in previously inaccessible opportunities. These developments reinforce the UAE’s position as a forward-looking global hub for digital finance.

A Safer Gateway to Digital Wealth.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, EmCoin is more than a financial app it’s a trusted ecosystem. Built on the foundation of strong regulation and investor empowerment, EmCoin is redefining how people and businesses interact with financial markets from Abu Dhabi to the world.

About EmCoin



Emirates Coin Investment LLC is a UAE-based digital asset company and the first to be licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority for Virtual Asset services. EmCoin is building a secure, inclusive, and forward-thinking financial ecosystem that connects users to both traditional investments and digital opportunities all under one regulated platform.