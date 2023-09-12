Niche facilities management company Amantra FM has partnered with US-headquartered AtmosAir to help residential and commercial facilities across the Middle East achieve optimal indoor air quality (IAQ) using the sophisticated bi-polar ionization technology

Dubai, UAE: Amantra FM, a Dubai-based niche facilities management company, today announced a partnership with the US-headquartered AtmosAir, a global leader in solutions for healthier indoor air, and its authorized reseller Circulus, a managed office solutions company. The strategic partnership makes Amantra Middle East’s authorized distributor and promoter of AtmosAir’s bi-polar ionization technology, which boasts a pathogen reduction rate of up to 99% in indoor environments.

Amantra FM, known for its bespoke services, has been an ardent proponent of good indoor air quality (IAQ) in the Middle East. Its advocacy draws upon the growing incidence of sick-building syndrome (SBS) and respiratory and cardiovascular diseases linked to poor IAQ in residential and commercial facilities worldwide. Considering humans spend 90% of their lives indoors, on average, and a person in a closed room can add about 37 million bacteria to the air every hour, solutions that can demonstrably optimize IAQ are the need of the hour.

“Indoor environments can be a cesspool of contaminants and pathogens, yet seem clean and liveable to the naked eye. As a result, contaminated indoors have been silent killers since time immemorial. The market is rife with stop-gap solutions that reactively combat pathogens that have already contaminated indoor spaces. Conversely, bi-polar ionization technology neutralizes contaminants at the source, such as HVAC inlets and ducts, before they can cause any harm indoors. This proactive approach to optimizing IAQ, combined with the solution’s interoperability with existing HVAC systems, has remarkable implications for public health, utility costs, and sustainability in the Middle East,” explained Sangeetha B, CEO of Amantra FM.

Charged ions in AtmosAir’s proprietary technology actively seek out pathogens at the source and eliminate them, thereby mimicking nature’s way of cleansing air outdoors. Thanks to its ability to seamlessly integrate with existing HVAC systems, it can be retrofitted in relatively old facilities where chances of contamination are high. The IoT-based integration allows owners/operators to understand and visualize the complex relationship between HVAC systems, occupant safety, energy consumption, and operational costs.

“Facilities must proactively rid the indoor environments of pathogens while reducing energy usage and associated carbon emissions — an integrated approach built on social, economic, and environmental pillars of sustainability. We have championed that vision through bi-polar ionization, which, as per documented results, saves up to 30% on HVAC energy costs and reduces up to 8% on entire utility expenses. Combined with optimal IAQ, such possibilities can help facilities comply with LEED and WELL, among other building standards. We are glad to partner with Amantra FM to turn that vision into a reality in the Middle East,” noted Peter Kenney, CEO of Circulus.

Echoing the same sentiment, Syed A. Rehman, SVP at Circulus, said the multi-fold benefits from bi-polar ionization complement the ESG trajectory that companies are taking today. “AtmosAir has observed significant improvements in IAQ and occupant productivity levels in large hospitals, stadiums, building portfolios, warehouses, etc. while working in unison with AI-driven solutions optimizing energy consumption and reducing GHG emissions,” Rehman added.

Facility management teams and owners can determine the feasibility of bi-polar ionization in their buildings by responding to a questionnaire presented by AtmosAir in conjunction with Amantra FM. A certified AtmosAir team will subsequently conduct an onsite inspection, after which a proposal is presented. After client approval, installation schedules are discussed, followed by production go-live. Stakeholders can monitor the systems round-the-clock and accurately measure ROI afterwards.

The arrival of this state-of-the-art IAQ solution in the Middle East complements the growing emphasis on “liveability” in residential and commercial buildings following the pandemic. Recent studies have established the irrefutable correlation between good IAQ and business bottom lines. Optimal IAQ has been linked to reduced absenteeism and employee churn in offices and increased tenant retention and rental yield in residential facilities. The accompanying sustainability outcomes, Amantra FM says, make bi-polar ionization a potential catalyst for the broader net-zero goals in the region.

About Amantra FM

Incorporated in 2020 and headquartered in Dubai, Amantra Facilities Management is a niche company specializing in non-core soft and hard services. Since its inception, Amantra has uniquely positioned itself through differentiated services tailored to customers’ requirements, values, and dynamic expectations. Its “small-but-mighty” value proposition has resonated with FM operators and owners who seek bespoke and reliable services, long-term association, and value-based pricing. Amantra is banking on its technological acumen, future readiness, and cross-functional expertise to gain market share and customer trust. Spearheaded by Founder & CEO Sangeetha B, one of the luminaries of the regional FM industry, Amantra is currently focused on delivering safe, sustainable and smart facilities to its clients across economic sectors while remaining firmly rooted in its niche.

About AtmosAir

A patented technology of the US-headquartered Clean Air Group, AtmosAir is recognized by esteemed organizations like USGBC and ENERGY STAR® for its demonstrated ability to enhance indoor air quality (IAQ) and promote energy efficiency. Bi-polar ionization technology, which forms the basis of AtmosAir, actively seeks out indoor pathogens at the source and eliminates them, thereby restoring ions to the same levels found at high altitudes and mimicking nature’s way of cleansing air outdoors. Concurrently, it reduces the need to filter air, thus reducing energy consumption and generating savings. AtmosAir’s smart automated infrastructure seamlessly integrates with existing HVAC systems in buildings, enabling facility management teams to retrofit and unlock multi-fold benefits, including an increase in energy-related savings, reduction in GHG emissions, improved occupant health and well-being, and measurable sustainability outcomes — which make AtmosAir an ally for buildings geared toward a healthy, prosperous and sustainable future.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

Neha Kaul

neha@yourwordsmiths.com

Pavithra

pavi@yourwordsmiths.com