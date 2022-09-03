Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Amana Property Management (Amana), a premier property management consultancy, has secured Yellow Submarine as an anchor tenant for Wadi Al Sail Mall in Riffa. The 530 sqm outlet is expected to open in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

Catering to children of all ages, the indoor adventure play area comprises a giant three-level play frame, slides, ball pools and cannons, and a climbing wall. There is also a quiet play zone and a party room for birthdays, kids' classes, and other events.

The addition of Yellow Submarine enhances Wadi Al Sail’s diverse offerings, ensuring that it caters to a wider segment of the community and making the mall a preferred destination among shoppers.

Following a recent agreement with the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Military Consumer & Economics Association, Amana has taken over the management of Wadi Al Sail Mall in West Riffa and is responsible for all property management functions, including leasing, collections, facilities management, and marketing.

-Ends-

Media contact:

Amy Vaya

Country Manager – Bahrain

Perceptions

Email: amy@perceptions.me

About Amana

Amana Property Management (Amana) is a property services firm offering property management, facility management, and asset management services which include property leasing and marketing, collections, destination management, activation of land banks, and revitalisation plans.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of Mumtalakat Holding Company. Previously known as Edamah Property Management Company, the company holds extensive operational experience in the retail, industrial, leisure, and F&B sectors.

Amana works with governmental, non-governmental, and third-party property owners to help them manage and turn around underutilised assets and non-activated land banks and properties.