Amana Healthcare was awarded the Silver Star in the category of Digital Health Leadership



CEO of the Arab Hospitals Federation wishes the Amana Healthcare team a continuous journey of success, prosperity and distinction



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Amana Healthcare, an M42 company, received widespread acclaim during the prestigious 24th annual Arab Hospitals Federation Forum in Abu Dhabi. In a ceremony that united influential healthcare leaders, government and private sector executives, and key decision-makers, Amana Healthcare was honored with the Silver Star award in the Digital Health Leadership category, reaffirming its commitment to advancing digital healthcare solutions and elevating healthcare standards in the region.



The award was presented under the theme of the Arab Healthcare Digital Transformation Star. It was launched in partnership with the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).



This year, Amana Healthcare undertook a sustainability initiative in alignment with the UAE's “net zero” emissions goal by 2050. Recognizing the healthcare sector's substantial contribution to the global carbon footprint of between five to ten per cent, Amana Healthcare aimed to address this environmental crisis. International literature and experience highlighted waste reduction and digitalization as effective means to reduce carbon footprint. This sustainability drive was guided by the triple bottom line theory, emphasizing People, Planet, and Profit.



The goals of Amana Healthcare's sustainability initiative encompassed fostering a positive work culture that supports sustainable and cost-effective healthcare (People), minimizing waste and reducing the facility's carbon footprint (Planet), and identifying opportunities to cut unnecessary expenses and reinvest in innovative practices (Profit).



Key issues included redundant processes, excessive waste production, and cost-saving opportunities. Amana Healthcare executed three significant projects to achieve its sustainability objectives.



Project 1 introduced a paperless education system in 2023, offering an online growth hub for staff. This hub facilitated access to appraisals, goal setting, and educational resources. Digital attendance sheets and post-education feedback mechanisms streamlined processes.



Project 2 implemented an electronic medical record (EMR) system named Concepts in 2021, with ongoing enhancements. The system was progressively integrated into most facilities, improving documentation efficiency.



Project 3 launched a digitalization drive in the Pediatric unit in 2023. This initiative aimed to digitalize supplementary forms, streamline processes, reduce paper waste, and create an online platform for staff access to rosters and leave planners.



Measurable outcomes included increased employee satisfaction, reduced documentation time for nurses, significant carbon emission reductions (approximately 6,000kg annually per facility equivalent to almost ten flights from Abu Dhabi to London) and substantial cost savings (AED 8,741 per month, with projected annual savings of AED 104,829) through Project 3.



Following a rigorous evaluation process, the judging panel announced that Amana Healthcare had been awarded the Silver Star in the category of Digital Health Leadership. This recognition underscores the institution’s outstanding commitment to advancing digital healthcare solutions and its dedication to improving healthcare standards across the region.



Dr. Jason Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Amana Healthcare, said: “We are proud to announce the successful completion of Amana Healthcare’s Digitalization Drive in 2023, aligning with the UAE’s ambitious ‘net zero’ target by 2050. Recognizing the urgent need for sustainability in the healthcare sector, we embarked on this journey, mindful of its global impact on carbon emissions. Through our comprehensive approach underpinned by the triple bottom line theory, we focused on People, Planet and Profit. We aimed to foster a positive work culture, minimize waste and reduce unnecessary expenses. The implementation of paperless education, the introduction of the Concepts EMR system and the digitalization drive in our pediatric unit have yielded tangible results. Employee satisfaction has risen, carbon emissions have significantly decreased, and we’ve achieved substantial cost savings. These outcomes reflect our commitment to sustainable and cost-effective healthcare practices. We believe this is a significant step forward in our mission to provide high-quality care while being responsible stewards of our environment.”



Fadi Alame, President of the Arab Hospitals Federation, highlighted the importance of the award: “This accolade celebrates the institution’s dedication to innovation, technology implementation, and the advancement of the healthcare sector through digital transformation. Congratulations to Dr. Jason Gray, Acting Executive Director of Amana Healthcare, and the entire team for their outstanding work.”



Alice Yammine Boueiz, CEO of the Arab Hospitals Federation, expressed her hopes for the future: “We wish the Amana Healthcare team continued success, prosperity, and distinction as we collectively contribute to enhancing the Arab healthcare sector and driving digital transformation across Arab countries.”



Amana Healthcare’s achievement exemplifies its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of digital healthcare.



About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, an M42 company, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana Healthcare serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa and South Asia - who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana Healthcare’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.



About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.



M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 27 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.



