Aman Group announces a second forthcoming destination in the heart of Dubai, Janu Dubai, anticipated to open in 2027. The visionary hospitality group recently unveiled plans for Aman Dubai which will be set in a prime location directly on Jumeirah Beach. This announcement follows the successful launch in March 2024 of Janu’s inaugural property, Janu Tokyo, which made an indelible mark as the city’s newest luxury destination, captivating guests with the energetic spirit of its dining scene and landmark wellness centre, setting a new standard in hospitality.

Janu Dubai, located in the business heart of Dubai International Financial District (DIFC), will sit in a key position close to world-class retail, restaurants, entertainment venues, and in close proximity to Downtown Dubai. It will offer sweeping views across the skyline towards the Burj Khalifa on one side and garden views on the other. A leading Pritzker

Prize-winning architecture practice, Herzog & de Meuron has been appointed as the building’s architect, with plans to make the property the first of its kind in the UAE by embracing a connection to nature through expansive outdoor terraces and balconies with abundant planting and gardens. Janu Dubai is owned by Alia Developments, an investment vehicle backed by local and international investors. It will be led by H&H Development, a leading real estate developer with a proven track record in the UAE. H&H Development will serve as both a shareholder of the project and the development manager.

Pioneering a new direction in luxury hospitality, Janu – derived from the Sanskrit word for 'soul’ – is a hotel brand designed for a new era of restorative travel, enriching lives through transformative experiences, which celebrate genuine human interaction, playful expression, and social wellness. Janu Dubai will comprise approximately 150 hotel keys, as well as a limited number of Janu branded and fully serviced residences and a member's club. The property will incorporate several distinct dining and bar concepts, as well as dedicated event spaces and an extensive wellness and fitness centre.

Successfully launching Janu’s vision, the first property, Janu Tokyo, opened to great acclaim in Tokyo’s much anticipated ‘Modern Urban Village’, Azabudai Hills, in March 2024, featuring 122 spacious guest rooms, a vibrant dining scene and one of the largest wellness facilities in the city.

Speaking about Janu’s pipeline and his vision for growth, Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said: “Following the successful opening of Janu Tokyo, the announcement of Janu Dubai marks my continued commitment to solidifying Janu's robust pipeline and advancing our strategic vision for the future of luxury hospitality. I am pleased to collaborate with Shahab Lutfi and his team at H&H Development, whose deep market insight will

enable us to deliver another exceptional Janu destination for the new generation of travellers seeking connection and exploration.”

In the same context, Shahab Lutfi, Founder of H&H Development, stated: “We are delighted to collaborate with Aman Group to bring yet another successful project, Janu Dubai, to the heart of DIFC. This exceptional property is set to provide residents and visitors alike with an outstanding level of service and amenities, offering transformative experiences and adding a standout development characterised by progressive and timeless design to the branded residence and hospitality sector. By working closely with Aman, we aim to bring exclusive and unique spaces to life.”

The announcement of Janu Dubai emphasises Aman Group’s commitment to the Middle East, with forthcoming properties confirmed in destinations including AlUla, Wadi Safar and Diriyah Gate. Janu Dubai and Aman Dubai are currently in the pre-development phase and further information about the properties will be released in due course.

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 35 exquisitely serene hotels, resorts and branded residences, ranging from the urban to the remote, in 20 destinations across the globe. Aman has a robust pipeline of future projects with nine under construction.

In recent years, Aman Group has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens including Aman Skincare (2018), supplement range Sva (2020), Aman Fine Fragrance (2020), ready-to-wear collection The Essentials by Aman (2021) and performance skincare line Aman Essential Skin (2023).

With innovation a cornerstone of the brand’s philosophy, in 2020 Aman introduced a new hotel brand, Janu – meaning ‘soul’ in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu aims to bring balance to the head and heart and rekindle the soul. Several forthcoming Janu hotels are already under construction with the flagship, Janu Tokyo, set to open March 2024.

H&H Development, founded in 2007, has since evolved into a prominent developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai's real estate market with a rapidly expanding portfolio. The company specialises in offering customised, comprehensive turnkey developments, with a vision to transform modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality, backed by cutting-edge design.

The development of the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai DIFC, and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, two premium landmarks in the city's hospitality sector, exemplifies H&H's approach to crafting opulent experiences. The company's further projects, including Alia Developments DIFC and Eden House, also exhibit H&H's commitment to excellence in development.

Visit www.h-h.ae for more information.