Aman Dubai, the forthcoming hotel and private residence collection on Dubai Peninsula, located in a prime position along the Jumeirah coastline with direct beach access and open water, marks a significant milestone in its development, having broken ground onsite for the first time. Set along a prime stretch of coastline, the project is conceived as a rare urban sanctuary defined by space, privacy and landscape; the plot encompasses nine acres of verdant gardens, establishing one of the most expansive private green environments within the city. A series of shaded courtyards, water features and discreet pathways are woven throughout, creating a sense of calm and seclusion while maintaining a close connection to the surrounding waterfront.

The development will comprise an Aman hotel alongside a limited collection of private branded residences, each designed to offer a fully serviced living experience, elevated by Aman’s signature approach to ultra-luxury lifestyle. Generous living spaces, private outdoor terraces with swimming pools, and uninterrupted sea views and Dubai skyline define the residential offering, with a strong emphasis on discretion and long-term liveability.

At the heart of the project, the global Aman Club will bring together wellness, dining and social spaces within a considered, exclusive setting. Designed as the largest Aman Club to date, spanning 9,500 square metres, it will offer an extensive range of facilities, including a spa, movement studio, indoor padel courts and outdoor tennis courts, alongside a series of private and communal environments reserved for members, residents and their guests. Residents will also have priority access to the hotel’s 2,890-square-metre Aman Spa and Wellness centre, alongside a curated selection of dining and lifestyle experiences.

Designed by long-time Aman collaborator Kerry Hill Architects (KHA), the architecture draws on Aman’s design legacy, with a restrained palette of natural materials and a focus on light, proportion and seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor living. The design responds to both the coastal setting and regional context, creating a contemporary expression rooted in place.

Speaking about the project, Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said:

“Aman Dubai reflects our continued focus on creating exceptional destinations within the world’s most dynamic cities. Located in a prime position along the Jumeirah coastline, the project brings together both an urban and resort experience. This project is defined by its generosity of space, its relationship to the landscape, and a quiet, enduring architectural language. Within this, the residences are central, and offer a highly private, fully serviced lifestyle, supported by the scale of the global Aman Club and the brand’s uncompromising approach to service. I am very pleased to be working with Mr. Shahab and H&H, who share a deep understanding of design, architecture and quality, and are a leading group within the luxury market.”

The project is being delivered by H&H. Groundbreaking recently took place on site, marking a key milestone in the realisation of Aman Dubai, with further updates to be shared in due course.

Shahab Lutfi, Chairman of H&H, added: “Aman Dubai is conceived as a place of quiet retreat within the city, where simplicity of design, attention to detail and a strong connection to nature define the experience. Dubai Peninsula provides a compelling context for this vision, allowing us to create something both distinctive and enduring. The commencement of works on site marks an important step in bringing this vision to life, with early progress reflecting a shared commitment to precision, quality and a highly considered approach to delivery.”

Dubai Peninsula is an exclusive neighbourhood where residential living and hospitality come together, located along the Jumeirah coastline. Organised around a central park with pedestrian routes, the development connects the beach, marina, and promenades within a walkable coastal environment. Dubai Peninsula will feature a superyacht marina, waterfront retail and dining, hospitality destinations, and landscaped parkland.

Aman Residences, Dubai has already seen exceptional demand, including the sale of its two penthouses, further reinforcing the appeal of Aman’s approach to residential living in urban destinations.

For Aman Residences sales enquiries, please contact residences@aman.com

For further information, please contact:

Nancy Kingham, Regional Director of Residences Marketing Communications - EMEA

E: nkingham@aman.com

ABOUT AMAN GROUP

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 35 exquisitely serene hotels, resorts and branded residences, ranging from the urban to the remote, in 20 destinations across the globe. Aman has a robust pipeline of future projects under construction.

In recent years, Aman Group has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens including Aman Skincare (2018), supplement range Sva (2020), Aman Fine Fragrance (2020), ready-to-wear collection The Essentials by Aman (2021), performance skincare line Aman Essential Skin (2023) and Aman Interiors (2023) offering bespoke designed furniture items inspired by the world of Aman.

With innovation a cornerstone of the brand’s philosophy, in 2020 Aman introduced a new hotel brand, Janu – meaning ‘soul’ in Sanskrit. Janu energises and inspires with transformative spaces, innovative dining destinations and state-of-the-art wellness facilities at unprecedented scale, offering a new expression of hospitality. In March 2024, Janu’s inaugural hotel, Janu Tokyo, opened its doors and several forthcoming Janu hotels are already in development.

ABOUT H&H

H&H is a Dubai-based developer and asset manager, pioneering the benchmark for curated, elevated developments. Since 2007, H&H has forged its reputation for design excellence, enduring value, and an unwavering standard of quality.

H&H’s highly selective portfolio delivers developments that make a discreet yet undeniable impact, guided by exceptional craftsmanship, prime locations, and meaningful partnerships. Every project is built with intention, reflecting a strategic curation that has introduced world-renowned brands like Four Seasons, Aman, Janu and Rosewood to Dubai, while establishing its own industry-defining homegrown brand, Eden House, aiming to set a new standard for value-driven excellence in branded residences.

As Dubai progresses toward its 2040 vision, H&H remains at the forefront, shaping the future with considered, impactful developments. With a portfolio that includes private residences, commercial properties, communities, and hospitality destinations, H&H operates with a long-term mindset. The company is committed to creating definitive urban benchmarks across the city, delivering unprecedented destinations and unparalleled lifestyle experiences. Through its forward-thinking and innovative approach, H&H consistently raises industry standards for high-end developments, building lasting value and contributing significantly to Dubai’s evolving landscape.