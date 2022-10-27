More than 250 senior representatives from the tourism industry gathered in Dubai as sector regains growth trajectory

Tourism in the Middle East is on the fast track to recovery. New research from Phocuswright suggests the sector has a “bright future”; well-defined tourism strategies, mega project investments, the development of premium aviation hubs and the organization of world-class events are just some of the positive trends driving the market. At the same time, an economic impact report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) finds the tourism sector in the region is expected to create nearly 3.6 million new jobs over the next decade.

Due to this positive picture and to Amadeus’ commitment to its customers in the Middle East, the tech giant chose the region to welcome more than 250 industry leaders from across the globe to Altitude 22. The event showcased the opportunities this new era of travel will bring. Formerly known as the annual Airlines Executive Summit (AES), the event returned following a two-year hiatus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over two days at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, key decision makers, technology partners, industry associations and media discussed how the industry can drive business success and transformation for airlines.

Debate and discussion at Altitude 22 focused on how it was the right time for aviation around the globe and in the Middle East to seize a new era of opportunities. Industry leaders sought information on how to provide exceptional experiences, across the full end-to-end journey, for the modern, digital, next-generation traveler. This covered all areas, from inspiration to smooth airport experiences and boarding to on- and post-trip services.

The latest technologies focusing on offer and order management were presented as the way of the future to enable modern, customer-centric retailing capabilities through rich, dynamic, and optimized offers and simplification.

Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer, Etihad, said: “Following its new partnership with Amadeus last year, Etihad Airways has been building new capabilities on all its touchpoints to deliver the highest quality of product and service.

Altitude 22 gathered aviation experts from across the globe and presented Etihad the opportunity to collaborate with its partners and share exactly how the airline is revolutionizing air travel for its guests and industry through innovation and technology.”

Hoor Al Khaja, Associate Vice President, International Operations, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) added: “We are delighted to have welcomed Amadeus to Dubai for Altitude 2022, as the event is hosted in this region for the first time.

Events such as Altitude 2022 are essential in showcasing how we, as tourism and airline industry experts, can transform the sector and stay ahead of the curve, enabling us to forge new paths ahead.

As the global recovery continues, Dubai has reinforced its position as a global hub for business, investment, and tourism. In the first six months of the year, we welcomed 7.12 million visitors to the city, compared to 2.50 million visitors for the same period of 2021.

The aviation sector is a key driver of growth for our tourism industry, with Dubai International Airport (DXB) being one of the busiest airports in the world for international passenger traffic. With the resurgence of travel and the evidence that tourism in Dubai, and around the world, is firmly back on track, we are committed to further enhancing collaborative efforts across the public and private sectors to build on these achievements and reinforce Dubai's position at the forefront of the world’s leading travel destinations.”

Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President, Airlines, EMEA, Amadeus, said: “Aviation in the Middle East is at a pivotal moment, as the market continues to reopen and harness opportunities for further transformation. With domestic travel expected to reach pre-COVID-19 levels next year and international travel by 2025, we are optimistic for the future - the time is now to take action, reinvent how we do things and renew travel.”

