Features a selection of 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments

Seven floors of exclusive Infinity Collection residences

Fitness, relaxation, and entertainment amenities designed for the residents

Dubai, UAE: In a landmark unveiling set to transform Dubai’s cityscape, Amaal, a pioneering real estate developer powered by Ayana Holding, announces the launch of its debut development, Amaal 8. Located in the dynamic Meydan Horizon within Mohammed bin Rashid City, this 48-level mixed-use residential tower will set a new standard for elevated urban living that merges sophisticated design with environmental sustainability and unparalleled comfort.

Positioned against the tranquil backdrop of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Amaal 8 uniquely combines the energy of city life with the calm natural surroundings. The development is envisioned as more than a residence; it is a holistic lifestyle destination, enriching traditional residential offerings with accessible public spaces such as retail promenades and entertainment venues. This ambitious development stands as a beacon of modern architectural design and innovative living solutions, aiming to foster a robust community ecosystem and enhance residents’ well-being.

Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Amaal, said, “I am very excited to present Amaal 8, our flagship development designed to transform urban living in Dubai. This project reflects our commitment to pioneering a new calibre of inclusive, community-focused, elevated living and captures my passion for real estate. With Amaal 8, we are not just constructing a building; we are shaping the future of residential communities in Dubai. Every element, from its prime location to the cutting-edge design and comprehensive amenities, is crafted to meet the sophisticated needs of today’s urban residents. Together with our exceptional team, we have created an outstanding residential offering that meets diverse lifestyle needs and fosters a strong sense of connection among residents. I believe that Amaal 8 will redefine market expectations, delivering an unmatched living experience that anticipates and exceeds the desires of our discerning clients.”

Leveraging the architectural, design, and interior expertise of Ayana Holding, Amaal 8 embodies a commitment to sustainability. The tower is crafted with eco-friendly technologies that minimise environmental impact and maximise comfort. Its striking exterior, characterised by sleek, modern lines and expansive glass facades, offers residents breathtaking views of the urban skyline and the natural landscapes surrounding it. The attention to detail continues inside with the meticulous design of the 512 residences spread across 48 levels. These include 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments and luxurious Infinity Collection residences on the upper floors, each boasting superior quality finishes and thoughtfully planned layouts that epitomise elegance and functionality.

The amenities at Amaal 8 are curated to cater to a variety of lifestyles. Upon entry, Amaal 8 welcomes residents and visitors with a majestic six-meter-high lobby that sets a tone of sophistication and grandeur, complemented by elegantly appointed lounge areas. The ground floor extends into a vibrant retail walkway featuring an array of stores and extensive alfresco dining options, ensuring convenience and luxury are always at hand.

Ascending to the residential amenities, Amaal 8 will feature stunning infinity pools on the upper decks, providing a surreal retreat with spectacular panoramas. The comprehensive wellness facilities include state-of-the-art gyms, a spa, dedicated leisure zones, and an indoor cinema. The kids’ pool and play areas will ensure that younger family members have ample space for recreation and fun. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the modern equipment and a dedicated yoga studio. The indoor cinema and extensive spa facilities offer a perfect escape with steam rooms, saunas, and massage rooms. Further enriching the living experience, the property will also feature a padel court, a golf simulation pavilion, a mini golf course, and a racing simulation pavilion catering to varied entertainment needs. Another standout feature of Amaal 8 is its innovative parking solutions, which include ample podiums and exclusive VIP levels.

Strategically located along Ras Al Khor Road, Amaal 8 ensures easy access to Dubai’s iconic landmarks, including Dubai Design District and Downtown Dubai. Residents also benefit from proximity to the expansive Meydan Horizon’s 4 crystal lagoons, which offer pristine waters and four kilometres of landscaped promenades ideal for relaxation and leisure activities.

With construction already underway as of September 2024 and slated for completion by Q4 2028, Amaal 8 is set to become one of Dubai’s most sought-after addresses, epitomising a lifestyle of distinction and community-focused living.

About Amaal

Amaal is an innovative real estate developer powered by the expertise of Ayana Holding. With a commitment to redefining modern living in the UAE, Amaal focuses on crafting residential masterpieces that blend sophistication with modern elegance. Led by Chairman Abdulla Lahej, the company leverages innovative designs, sustainable building practices, and the latest technological advancements to create unique, vibrant communities. Amaal is dedicated to exceeding the expectations of investors and residents alike, setting new benchmarks in the real estate market.