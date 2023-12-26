Alzayani Investments Group has been awarded the 2023 Family Business Succession Award, for achieving a smooth transfer of ownership and management across multiple generations.

The Vice Chairman of Alzayani Investments Group, Mr. Nawaf K. Alzayani, received the award from the Chairman of Family Business Council Gulf, Mr. Omar Alghanim, at the FBCG annual summit and gala dinner in December 2023.

The succession award is a recognized award chosen by the Board of Directors of Family Business Council Gulf, where it distinguishes a family business from each country of the GCC, who has achieved a smooth transfer of ownership and management across multiple generations, while maintaining the health of business and family relations.

Since 2012, Family Business Council Gulf has always strived to champion the continuity, prosperity, and governance of GCC family businesses and their future generations to serve GCC societies.

To Alzayani Investments Group, the award not only celebrates the company’s excellent growth as a long-standing family business, but it also reflects the continuous and tremendous efforts and dedication of Alzayani Investments Group.