AlUla, Saudi Arabia: The volume and size of private jets travelling to and from AlUla International Airport will be greatly increased thanks to a strategic agreement between the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and the Saudia Private.

As part of this new agreement, Saudia Private will take over operations and management of the airport’s state-of-the-art private aviation hangar, enabling it to accommodate VVIP guests travelling to AlUla in a variety of small and medium private jets.

An affiliated company of Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saudia Private has considerable experience and knowledge of the private aviation sector making it the ideal partner to empower AlUla’s long-term ambitions to transform AlUla International Airport into dynamic international gateway with connections to a network of global destinations.

RCU’s commitment to the ongoing development of the airport has contributed to the growing appeal of AlUla as a must-visit destination for VVIP tourists along with the luxurious experience of 5-star hospitality landmarks, including the Banyan Tree AlUla and Habits with upcoming unique experience such as The Chedi Hegra boutique hotel & Dar Tantora eco-hotel.

The private hangar’s ability to handle personal aircraft of varying sizes and passenger loads – up to 16 people per heavy aircraft – is an important attribute that increases AlUla’s appeal to VVIP travellers who can park their planes at the airport for extended periods of time, encouraging regular visits as well as opening up new investment opportunities.

