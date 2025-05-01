Introducing NUMAJ: A Celestial-Inspired Design Story Shaped by AlUla’s Landscapes, Craftsmanship, and Timeless Artistry

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AlUla Development Company (UDC), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, announces further details about the Autograph Collection Hotel project, which it is developing and will be operated by Marriott International. The announcement reveals the design concept for the hotel, NUMAJ: A Tapestry of the Land along with innovative sustainability practices targeting LEED Gold certification.

NUMAJ is a semi-abstract name derived from the star system Nu Ursae Majoris, historically linked to AlUla Borealis. This celestial reference reflects AlUla’s heritage as a guiding point for ancient travelers navigating by the stars. The name itself stems from the Arabic phrase “Al Kafzah al Ula” meaning “the first leap”, symbolizing a bold beginning and a journey of discovery, mirroring the immersive experience that the hotel promises.

This announcement follows Mr. Fabien Toscano, CEO of UDC's, participation at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai.

The 250-room hotel, expected to open in 2027, is designed by GioForma, the architects behind the iconic Maraya building. Inspired by AlUla’s natural and cultural heritage, the NUMAJ design concept draws on the region’s rich variety of textures, colors, and materials, with indoor-outdoor continuity replicating AlUla’s vernacular architecture. The design reflects AlUla’s soul through its materiality, lighting, and structure, incorporating elements such as engraved mushrabia patterns, local stonework, and hand-crafted detailing that celebrate the region’s artistic traditions. Additionally, the hotel’s site-specific architecture employs a grid system to manipulate light and shadow, creating a dynamic and visually engaging environment.

In line with UDC’s commitment to sustainable development, the Autograph Collection Hotel is targeting LEED Gold certification. Innovative sustainability practices are reflected in several key design elements, including the use of grey water for irrigation, sourcing of local materials, UV-resistance glazing to reduce heat inside the building, water-efficient landscaping, and an energy-conscious lighting strategy that respects AlUla’s Dark Sky policy.

The hospitality experience will provide guests with a hybrid of premium business and finest resort aesthetics, targeting business travelers, couples, and families. Alongside 5 dining venues, a spa, gym, 2 swimming pools, a signature restaurant, conference and business center, and retail spaces, the hotel lobby will feature a rock collection showcasing AlUla’s geological diversity, offering a captivating glimpse into the region’s natural heritage.

"Following our initial announcement in 2023, we are excited to share further insights into the Autograph Collection Hotel project, revealing the design concept and sustainability aspects," said Mr. Fabien Toscano, CEO of UDC. "The concept reflects our commitment to creating a destination that is both luxurious and authentic, celebrating AlUla's unique heritage and natural beauty. We believe this design will offer guests an unparalleled experience that is deeply connected to the spirit of AlUla."

The Autograph Collection Hotel supports Saudi Vision 2030 and PIF’s goals for sustainable economic diversification by enhancing AlUla’s tourism, real estate, and hospitality sectors. The project will also create jobs and promote cultural preservation within the local community.