AlUla Development Company (UDC), a Public Investment Fund company, has appointed John Pagano as Managing Director to lead the next phase of the company’s growth and advance its mission to develop exceptional assets that preserve and celebrate AlUla’s natural and cultural heritage.

John brings decades of experience in large-scale destination development and regenerative tourism, including his ongoing leadership role as Group CEO of Red Sea Global, the visionary company behind some of the world’s most ambitious development ventures, including luxury regenerative tourism destinations such as The Red Sea and AMAALA. In addition, he serves as Managing Director and Board Member of King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), further extending his leadership across landmark projects in the Kingdom. UDC, Red Sea Global, and KAFD are distinct portfolio companies of the Public Investment Fund.

Pagano assumes charge from Fabien Toscano, who successfully led UDC through its early growth phase. Under his leadership, UDC signed several landmark agreements with global partners and strengthened a pipeline of hospitality and residential developments that position AlUla as a world-class destination.

UDC thanks Toscano for his strong leadership during the foundational phase. The appointment of Pagano follows Board approval and a structured leadership transition.

John Pagano will lead UDC as Managing Director, applying his extensive destination-development experience to ensure continuity and strengthen UDC’s role in advancing AlUla as a world-class place to visit, live, and invest.