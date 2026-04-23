Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt: Alshaya Group proudly announced the grand opening of its first offshoring Global Talent Centre in Egypt under the patronage of Eng. Ahmed El Zaher, Chief Executive Officer of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and in the presence of John Hadden, Chief Executive Officer of Alshaya Group as part of the celebration marking Alshaya Egypt’s 20th anniversary.

This Global Talent Centre is located within Alshaya Group’s new head office in Egypt located at the well-known development Citystars. The centre reaffirms Alshaya Group’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s digital transformation journey and to expanding its investments in the country’s information technology and offshoring shared services sectors. It also reflects the Group’s confidence in Egypt’s dynamic and highly capable young talent, who continue to play a key role in driving innovation and operational excellence across the business.

In November 2025, Alshaya Group was privileged to participate in a Presidential Roundtable chaired by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, following its participation in the Global Offshoring Summit, where the Group also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ITIDA, witnessed by His Excellency Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly. The MoU aims to strengthen collaboration between the two parties across key areas, including operations management, IT services, knowledge and engineering services, and research and development. It also focuses on building digital capabilities and nurturing local talent. The agreement includes collaboration to leverage ITIDA’s talent database through the IT Skills portal, helping facilitate the recruitment, training, and career development of Egyptian professionals to support Alshaya Group’s operations internationally and in Egypt.

John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, commented on the grand opening: “We are proud to mark 20 years of Alshaya’s presence in Egypt, a market that has played an important role in our regional growth. Since launching our operations in 2006, we have continued to expand our footprint, bringing leading international brands and customer experiences to the market. Egypt is now a vital strategic partner in our regional expansion, and we value our collaboration with ITIDA through the Global Talent Centre. This milestone is a significant advancement in strengthening our shared services and fostering outstanding Egyptian talent in technology and operations. We are continually inspired by the energy, ambition, and capability of Egypt’s young workforce, which is central to our long-term success in the market. We are proud to broaden our presence in Egypt and support the country’s initiatives to establish a robust digital economy.”



The CEO of ITIDA, Eng. Ahmed Elzaher welcomed the partnership, emphasizing that it reflects global confidence in Egypt’s business environment and the capabilities of its local workforce.

“The launch of Alshaya Group’s Global Talent Center reinforces Egypt’s position as a leading destination for IT and business services, underpinned by a large talent pool with a broad range of skills. We continue to see rising demand from global companies across different sectors to scale their shared services, IT, and operational functions in Egypt, positioning the country as a key hub for digital services and an increasingly attractive destination for investment from the Gulf and beyond.” He stated.



Recognizing Egypt’s pivotal role in advancing the region’s digital economy and technology leadership, Alshaya Group established the Alshaya Contact and Technology Services in Cairo at the end of 2024. Today, the Global Talent Centre is a cornerstone of the Group’s regional operations, where talented Egyptian professionals deliver services to 16 markets across the MENA region and other markets including Türkiye, Kazakhstan, CEE, Greece, and Cyprus. This Centre highlights Alshaya Group’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s efforts in building a fully integrated digital economy and strengthening the country’s position as a regional hub for shared services and technology.

The Group plans to expand the centre over the next two years, creating more than 400 new employment opportunities for Egyptian nationals. These roles will provide meaningful career pathways for young professionals, supporting skills development and long-term employability. The facility today serves as a strategic platform supporting Alshaya’s operating markets, providing a comprehensive range of services that include customer-care and contact-centre operations, loyalty and rewards support, marketing and communications, IT and technical services, and real estate project management.

Alshaya Group has been present in Egypt since 2006, across the three major governments Cairo, Giza, and Alexandria, operating leading international retail brands such as H&M, Starbucks, Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, and American Eagle.



About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 50 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Ulta, and Primark.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com