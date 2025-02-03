Alshaya Group - Great Place to Work in Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, Oman, Qatar, and UAE

KUWAIT: Alshaya Group today proudly announces its certification by Great Place to Work® Middle East, a global leader in workplace culture recognition, across all countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This recognition is earned entirely by evaluating workplace culture from the perspective of the employee, offering a comprehensive picture of the internal health of an organisation, and is celebrated today with the announcement of Alshaya ranking as 19th in the 2025 Best Workplaces in KSA™️ List – with rankings for Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and UAE to follow in February.

Employing 50,000 colleagues across 16 countries, Alshaya Group achieved this certification through an employee survey, resulting in a higher percentage of employees rating the Company as a “great place to work” compared to that of a typical company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The certification in all MENA countries that Alshaya operates builds on the company’s success in gaining the certification in KSA in 2024.

John Hadden, CEO at Alshaya Group said: “We are incredibly proud to achieve the Great Place to Work certification across all our markets in the MENA region. This is testament to the focus we have given to developing excellence in our workplace culture – in our offices, warehouses, stores, coffee shops and restaurants.

“By investing in the development, growth, and care of our colleagues, we have ensured that they have everything they need to continually focus on providing the great service to our customers that is synonymous with Alshaya.”

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviour’s proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Michael Burchell, CEO of Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: "Congratulations to Alshaya for being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Kuwait™️, Oman™️, Bahrain™️, Qatar™️, KSA™️, and UAE™️. This incredible achievement highlights Alshaya’s commitment to building a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to succeed.

“The company’s dedication to cultivating a positive culture across multiple countries is truly impressive. From empowering teams to driving innovation and achieving outstanding business milestones, Alshaya continues to set the standard for what’s possible when organisations put their people first. We’re honoured to help celebrate this well-deserved recognition."

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find excellent leadership at certified workplaces. Additionally, employees are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com

About Great Place to Work® Certification™

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work-Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.