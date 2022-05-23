Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the UAE, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: Alphadhabi), has made a AED 367 million investment into Borouge’s initial public offering (IPO).

Alpha Dhabi’s investment comes as the Company continues to scale its highly diversified portfolio through recent acquisitions and investments in Alpha Wave Ventures II Fund, Wio Bank and DEWA’s recent IPO. This investment in Borouge, one of the world’s leading petrochemical firms with strong fundamentals and significant growth potential, supports our investment criteria from both a company profile and sector perspective by adding further weight to our petrochemical vertical which remains a key target sector for Alpha Dhabi.

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: "Over the last couple of years we have seen a significant development of Abu Dhabi capital markets and its ecosystem, which have become increasingly mature, dynamic and liquid. Alpha Dhabi’s investment in Borouge’s IPO is another example of our continued support in the ongoing development of regional capital markets. These types of investments continue to be a core focus for Alpha Dhabi as we grow our platform and portfolio, and we are proud to be a cornerstone investor in Borouge’s IPO.”

With a strong balance sheet, liquidity position and pipeline of potential investments and transactions, Alpha Dhabi is able to be agile in its continued effective deployment of capital as part of its growth strategy while also seizing on opportunities to be part of flagship listings in Abu Dhabi and bolstering Alpha Dhabi’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s diversification efforts while concurrently delivering considerable and superior value to its shareholders.

About Alpha Dhabi Holding

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), the UAE listed conglomerate, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 100 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemical and other industries as well as real estate, construction and hospitality. With over 80,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.

