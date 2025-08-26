The Coronation Infrastructure Fund (CIF), which made headlines earlier in 2024 for achieving the largest capital raise in a Series I issuance for an infrastructure fund in Nigeria, has officially listed on the Main Board of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The N8.79 billion listing comprising 87.9 million units at N100 per unit positions the Coronation Infrastructure Fund (CIF) as a category-defining product in Nigeria’s capital market.

For investors seeking long-term exposure to infrastructure-led growth, CIF offers a compelling and professionally managed platform.

Managed by Coronation Asset Management Ltd, a subsidiary of Coronation Group, the listing marks a significant product milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s alternative investment landscape.

With 87.9 million units listed at N100 per unit, CIF becomes an accessible, liquid product for investors eager to participate in Nigeria’s infrastructure revolution delivered through a platform that prioritises risk-managed growth and real economic impact.

The Fund builds on Coronation’s product ethos: delivering solutions that are not just investable, but transformational.

“At Coronation, our belief is simple—great products can shape economies. The Coronation Infrastructure Fund is one such product: rooted in deep market insight, backed by strong governance, and built to generate wealth sustainably. More importantly, it plays a catalytic role in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit by directing long-term capital into the sectors that matter most—transport, energy, housing, and beyond,” said Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, Chief Executive Officer, Coronation Asset Management.

The CIF is Nigeria’s Best Performing Maiden Infrastructure Fund, already distributing N1.7 billion in dividends and establishing a strong track record across critical sectors such as transportation, energy, real estate, and utilities. The Fund offers investors a unique blend of capital preservation, semi-annual income, and impact investing—packaged as a professionally managed product.

“CIF’s listing marks a turning point. It’s the moment infrastructure investing becomes democratised through our product offering. This is what we do at Coronation: we turn vision into investable outcomes,” stated Mayowa Ikotun, Head, Coronation Infrastructure Fund at Coronation Asset Management.

“By bringing infrastructure closer to investors through deliberate product innovation, Coronation is not just reshaping what wealth creation means in Africa, we are building a continuum of opportunity. As the Coronation Infrastructure Fund advances towards its Series II issuance, the vision remains clear: to bridge purpose and performance, capital and country, while expanding investor access to the transformative potential of infrastructure.

