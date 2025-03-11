Arab Finance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) reported a 153.08% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit after tax during 2024, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 10th.

The company’s net surged to EGP 15.119 billion in the 12-month period ended December 31st from EGP 5.974 billion in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, sales climbed to EGP 19.650 billion in the period from January 1st to December 31st from EGP 5.959 billion in 2023.

MOPCO is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the production, marketing, wholesaling, and distribution of fertilizers and petrochemical products. The company's various products include ammonia, urea, and nitrogen.

