The depth and diversity of Alpha Dhabi’s future-focused portfolio supported the group’s sustainable growth and value creation

With a strong asset and firm equity base, the group is well positioned for growth in H2 2025 as strategic acquisitions and investments deliver shareholder value

Key contributions to revenue included Industrial AED 13.4 billion, Real Estate AED 12.7 billion, Construction AED 6 billion, and Services & Others AED 3.7 billion

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi” or “the Group”), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi), delivered a strong financial performance in the first half of 2025, bolstered by adjusted EBITDA surging AED 8.7 billion with an increase of 34% year on year, respectively.

Alpha Dhabi’s sustained focus on capturing strategic opportunities and continued momentum in executing its strategy across key verticals is evident in the strong financial performance, with group revenue climbing to AED 35.9 billion with an increase of 23% year on year.

The group’s financial position remains robust, with total assets of AED 198.4 billion and equity of AED 98.1 billion, as it delivers on the group’s vision for 2030 by focusing on innovation, strategic growth, and community impact. Group net profit of AED 6.6 billion was in line with 2024, despite a decrease in non-recurring accounting adjustments of AED 1.4 billion, which included fluctuations in the fair market value of some of the publicly listed companies in Alpha Dhabi’s portfolio.

The results demonstrate how Alpha Dhabi’s sustained focus is delivering long-term shareholder value and accelerated business growth, as the group’s core differentiator – investing in future-focused industries – strengthens its position as a leading global investment holding group based in Abu Dhabi.

The progressive diversification and expansion of Alpha Dhabi’s investment portfolio have played a pivotal role in enhancing revenue generation and contributing to the growth. Noteworthy revenue contributions originated from key sectors within the portfolio, including industrial (AED 13.4 billion), real estate (AED 12.8 billion), construction (AED 6 billion), as well as services and other segments (AED 3.7 billion).

H.E. Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “We remained focused on building scale, creating synergies, and enabling innovation in the first half of 2025 to offer investors access to a diverse range of premium assets that matter to Abu Dhabi’s economy. Innovation and sustainable growth remain the cornerstones of our true foundation as we invest with purpose and help build a resilient, future-ready economy for the UAE’s sustained growth and long-term prosperity.”

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “We have delivered another strong half-year, adding strategic investments in sectors we believe will support in shaping the future. Our fundamentals remain sound, our partnerships are growing, and the results speak for themselves, with a 34% rise in adjusted EBITDA, reaching AED 8.7 billion. We are well-positioned to keep building on this momentum, with growth remaining our top priority – in revenue, acquisitions, and profitability, as well as in capabilities, innovation, and impact – as we push the boundaries of what is possible throughout the rest of 2025 and beyond.”

Alpha Dhabi’s increasingly diversified portfolio—spanning multiple geographies and forward-looking sectors—continues to serve as a foundation for sustained growth. As the Group advances its strategic focus on sustainable business models, broadening revenue streams, and driving value creation through targeted investments, notable contributions include revenue of AED 4.6 billion generated from outside the UAE by ADH’s portfolio companies.

H1 2025 Key Highlights

Excellence crosses the portfolio companies and shareholders

This quarter, Alpha Dhabi Holding and four of its portfolio companies featured in the Forbes Top 100 Listed Companies in the Middle East 2025. Alpha Dhabi Holding has been ranked 14th place, ALDAR Properties (30th), PureHealth (44th), NMDC Group (48th), and NMDC Energy (82nd), demonstrating the growth and strategic importance of UAE companies in the region’s economic landscape. This recognition reflects the strength of visionary leadership, operational excellence, and the collective drive to create long-term value across the region.

Additionally, Alpha Dhabi Holding has been honoured to receive the Sharjah Excellence Award 2024, that is held under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The prestigious ceremony was organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. PureHealth was also recognized as the UAE’s Most Valuable Healthcare Brand by Brand Finance. In addition, NMDC Energy has received The ICV Excellence Award in the category of Semi-Governmental Manufacturers at the Make it in Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi.

Aldar & Modon Holding: pioneering real-estate sector

Aldar has demonstrated continued strategic activity across its portfolio, including the acquisition of premium warehousing and light industrial real estate assets in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi from Waha, valued at AED 530 million. Aldar Education revealed an exclusive collaboration with the internationally acclaimed King’s College School Wimbledon to establish its inaugural regional campus on Abu Dhabi’s Fahid Island. Further advancing its development footprint on Fahid Island, Aldar unveiled the masterplan for what is set to be Abu Dhabi’s next iconic island destination and a gross development value exceeding AED 40 billion. Aldar announced a landmark partnership with Hilton (NYSE: HLT) to introduce Abu Dhabi’s first Waldorf Astoria Residences, which will also be the first branded residential offering on Yas Island.

Trojan: Powering the UAE’s AI Strategy

Trojan General Contracting & Samsung C&T officially kick off site activities for state of the art open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power generation plant in the Al-Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi. This project will have a generation capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW), supporting the growing energy demands of the UAE. The project aligns with the UAE government’s forward-looking Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy, with EWEC partnering with both Taqa and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) on initiatives to integrate advanced energy technologies.

PureHealth: elevating healthcare sector

PureHealth announced the strategic expansion of its insurance arm, Daman, marking its transformation from a health-focused provider into a comprehensive, multi-line insurer with entry into the high-growth Property and Casualty (P&C) segment. On PureHealth’s subsidiaries level, SEHA partnered with the number one USA children’s hospital, Cincinnati Children’s, through SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), to deliver world-class paediatric expertise to Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Industrial sector support national agenda

NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Al Gharbia, a leading Abu Dhabi-based manufacturer of advanced pipelines, to jointly explore opportunities to expedite pipe production within the UAE in response to growing domestic and regional demand. In parallel, the company has executed an extension of its Long-Term Agreement with Aramco, marking a significant milestone in NMDC Energy’s ongoing strategic expansion efforts across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The best technology startups in the energy sector by Enersol:

Backed by Alpha Dhabi Holding and ADNOC Drilling, in collaboration with C3 - Companies Creating Change, this is the first of its kind search for the best energy technology startups using AI and digitalization, including operational efficiency, robotics, emissions reduction, measurement-while-drilling, next-generation resource optimization and more. Finalists have a real chance to break into the industry and gain access to potential investors, mentorship and visibility.

Steady growth with luxury hospitality brands – ADMO lifestyle

Red Sea Global (RSG), the PIF backed developer behind regenerative tourism destinations AMAALA and The Red Sea, unveiled Nammos Resort AMAALA, setting a new standard for luxury in the Red Sea region. This partnership marks Nammos Hotels & Resorts’ first hotel outside of Greece, bringing its iconic Cycladic elegance and world-renowned hospitality to Saudi Arabia and it set to open in Q4 2025. Additionally, ADMO Lifestyle Holding has become the controlling shareholder in the distinguished Lebanese fine dining brand Em Sherif. This transaction follows ADMO’s initial investment in the renowned Lebanese Mediterranean cuisine brand in October 2023.

About Alpha Dhabi Holding

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), a UAE listed group, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 250 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals and other industries such as real estate, construction and hospitality. With over 95,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.

For more information, please visit www.alphadhabi.com.