Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi” or “ADH”) (ADX: ALPHADHABI), a leading investment holding company in the UAE, has successfully completed its divestment of 49% of its subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Construction Holding (ADCH) to ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company. ADH will retain a 51% shareholding in ADCH, continuing its commitment to the construction sector in strategic partnership with ADQ.

Led by ADH subsidiary Trojan Construction, ADCH is recognized for its commitment to national development. Its track record includes work on iconic UAE projects, including the Zayed National Museum and the Guggenheim Museum, and supporting critical infrastructure such as the national railway network. ADCH also successfully executes large-scale residential community projects for locally based real estate developers, including Aldar, Modon Properties, and Emaar.

The new partnership combines the expertise and capabilities of ADCH and ADQ, solidifying ADCH’s position as an industry leader and an engine of the Emirate’s growth.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO & MD of ADH, commented, “We are thrilled to finalize this partnership with ADQ, marking a milestone in strategic growth and transformation for ADCH. With a shared vision for excellence, this collaboration allows us to deepen our commitment to national development and will expand our capabilities to tackle complex, large-scale projects with a keen focus on safety, quality, and timely delivery.”

This deal signals a new era of innovation in the construction industry, combining the strengths of both entities to reinforce Alpha Dhabi Construction Holding's leadership. The agreement arrives during significant large-scale investments in construction across Abu Dhabi to provide new housing opportunities, create new employment, and contribute to the diversification of the Emirate’s economy.