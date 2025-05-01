

Abu Dhabi: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the Middle East and North Africa, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol "Alpha Dhabi” announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Al Jazira Sports Club.

Alpha Dhabi will become the club's official partner from the signing date until the end of the 2027/2028 sports season.

According to the agreement, Alpha Dhabi's logo will appear on the upper back of the club's first football team jerseys, and the company's branding will also appear on Al Jazira Club's marketing assets at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Commenting on the partnership agreement with Al Jazira Club, Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “Our partnership with Al Jazira Club reflects our ambition to celebrate the values of teamwork, excellence, and ambition across the community. This collaboration will support grass roots sporting and cultural initiatives and create pathways to future success for local talent. We are confident that together we will achieve remarkable successes both on and off the pitch.”

Mr. Jamal Saeed Al Nuaimi, Group CEO of Al Jazira Club, said: “We are very pleased to announce “Alpha Dhabi” as a partner of Al Jazira Club. This agreement means that the club is on the right track and strengthens its position as an attractive option for major national and international corporations and companies. We share many common characteristics with “Alpha Dhabi”, such as our constant pursuit of positive impact in the communities in which we operate, our continuous efforts to provide the best services to customers and fans, and our absolute commitment to continuing to develop and modernize our work methods and performance to achieve the highest results at all levels. This is what makes us optimistic about a successful and prosperous partnership between Al Jazira Club and Alpha Dhabi Holding.”

About Alpha Dhabi Holding

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), a UAE listed group, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 250 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals and other industries such as real estate, construction and hospitality and geographies with ADH's portfolio companies’ divers in more than 45 countries. With over 95,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.

About Al Jazira Club

Al Jazira Club is one of the largest and most established clubs in the United Arab Emirates, distinguished by its rich history, passionate fan base, and constant pursuit of excellence on and off the field. Founded in 1974 following the merger of Al Khalidiya and Al Bateen clubs, and located in the heart of the capital, Abu Dhabi, the club has evolved into a major force in Emirati football, consistently competing for titles of the competitions in which they participate.

The club is nicknamed "The Pride of Abu Dhabi" due to its rich history of success, having won the Federation Cup in 2006, the Gulf Club Champions League in 2007, and the Pro League Cup in 2010 and 2025. The team won the Pro League title in 2011, 2017, and 2021 and they also won the President's Cup three times (2011, 2012, and 2016), the UAE Super Cup in 2022, and achieved a remarkable fourth-place finish in the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup.

The club is known for its support and development of local talent, operating one of the best youth football academies in the region. The club also provides talented players to the UAE national teams at all age levels and is known for singing some of the best international players and coaches. Al Jazira Club is an integrated sports and entertainment hub, offering world-class facilities, such as the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, the largest club stadium in the UAE, with a capacity of 35,000 spectators, and a covered Dome with a capacity of 2,000 spectators. The club also owns a hotel and an entertainment hub featuring padel courts, futsal courts, and interactive football games.

Through its vision of innovation and growth, and its positive engagement with the local community and its commercial partners, the club continues to strengthen its position as a leading force in Emirati and Asian football and sports.