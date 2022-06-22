Price ranges between AED120 Million to AED300 Million

Dubai, UAE: Alpago Properties, the leading high-end real estate developer known for developing residential, commercial and hospitality projects announced the completion and release of its signature villa Riva Del Lusso. Located on Frond G of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Alpago is set to shape the Billionaires’ Row with the completion of the company’s newest signature villa.

Two of the most prestigious neighbourhoods in the world, each known as ‘Billionaire's Row’, are located on Manhattan’s 57th Street and on The Bishops Avenue in London. The ultra-exclusive Billionaire’s Row of Palm Jumeirah is currently home to 13 signature villas and is dominated by Alpago Properties who have started developing 6 of these breathtaking masterpieces. With prices ranging from AED120 to 300 million, these properties are the most unique and unparalleled villas on the market and are sure to firmly position Dubai on the global map of unrivalled elegance.

Murat Ayyildiz, Chairman Of Alpago Group, commented on the newest development “In the last number of years, the Dubai high-end residential segment has been marching ahead with spectacular growth. Being the playground of the world’s wealthiest individuals, ultra-luxurious residences are more important now than ever. These incredible signature villas offer stylish residential properties with world-class amenities, specially designed to accommodate the flawless Dubai lifestyle. We are proud to be at the forefront of establishing Dubai’s Middle East’s ‘billionaires’ row’ in Palm Jumeirah’s Frond G”

The vision of the company is to always set new global benchmarks within the ultra-high-end real estate segment and Riva Del Lusso is at the pinnacle of this. This architectural masterpiece is a 10,000 sq. ft beachfront signature villa located on the illustrious Frond G of Palm Jumeirah. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, private beach access, a private swimming pool, and spacious private basement parking, it is epitome of comfort and sophistication. Being located on Frond G of Palm Jumeirah, Riva Del Lusso is surrounded by the freshest waters of the Gulf and has the most magnificent views of Atlantis and Royal Atlantis.

This signature villa is one of only a handful of villas in the Palm Jumeirah with custom-made basement parking, which can house 8 cars comfortably.

Riva del Lusso is the result of the collaboration between the greatest architects and designers of the world. This architectural and interior design piece of art has been designed by the Maestro Massimo Castagna and the multi-award-winning firms SAOTA, Interni Design Experience & CK architecture.

Being the first villa delivered by Alpago Properties on the Billionaires’ Row of Palm Jumeirah, it is rooted in Dubai high-end real estate history.

Alpago Properties’ mission is “Redefining Luxury Living” and this series of 6 signature villas aims to do just that. With the first signature villa just completed and the second one set to be finished by the end of the month, Alpago Properties are making huge strides to be the first name on everyone’s lips when you think of class and sophistication. By the end of the year, all 6 of these incomparable signature villas are projected to be delivered, specifically designed to respond to the sophisticated demand of the Dubai elite clientele.

Riva Del Lusso is now on the market for any prospective buyers. To view the property, contact 04 263 0022. For more information about Alpago Properties visit www.alpagoproperties.com.

About Alpago Properties:

Alpago Properties is a fully owned subsidiary of Alpago Group. The company has started its journey in Istanbul and London by developing high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects.

The vision of the company is to set new global benchmarks within the ultra-high-end real estate segment by partnering with the best architects, interior designers, builders, artists, and artisans over the world.

Alpago Properties is now headquartered in Dubai and is dedicated on building architectural masterpieces while creating distinguished lifestyles and experiences for each project.

