Jeddah, KSA: Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, and The Tourism Authority of Thailand signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) to boost tourism between the Kingdom of Thailand and GCC countries.

Almosafer’s consumer segment and The Tourism Authority of Thailand will work together to promote and develop quality tourism experiences in Thailand for travellers from GCC countries, with a focus on key niche markets including sport tourism, luxury tourism, and health and wellness tourism.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Executive Vice President of Almosafer, said: “The signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation with The Tourism Authority of Thailand today is an important step in meeting the growing demand for tourism from the GCC to Thailand. This partnership will provide our consumers with the best experiences while strengthening ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Thailand. Thailand is an increasingly popular destination and we look forward to working together with The Tourism Authority to enable many visitors from the GCC to experience all that Thailand has to offer.”

The MOC follows the announcement on 9 March 2022 permitting Saudi nationals to travel to Thailand which marked the end of a travel ban for nationals wanting to visit the popular Southeast Asian destination. Since the announcement, Almosafer has experienced huge growth in demand for travel from Saudi Arabia to Thailand with a 470% increase in demand compared to January 2022 and a 268% increase compared to February 2022.

Thailand is currently a very popular international destination for visitors from the GCC, especially from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait where Thailand ranks in the top 5 and top 9 international destinations respectively.

During the month of May to date, searches for Thailand on Almosafer’s platform grew by 1100% in Saudi Arabia, and 477% in Kuwait, compared to January and February 2022.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas) said: “This Memorandum of Cooperation will pave the way for strategic tourism collaboration efforts between TAT and the Almosafer with an emphasis on revenue-generating quality tourists. We expect this partnership to help strengthen the position of Thailand as a popular destination for Arab travelers from the gulf region which focuses on enhancing Thailand’s image as a unique leisure destination offering quality with value”.

Almosafer is the Middle East’s leading travel brand, catering to the needs of discerning travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region and beyond.

As a fully-fledged omni-channel travel services provider, Almosafer offers a seamless user experience for travel bookings for consumers, corporate & government partners and VIP travellers across state-of-the-art online platforms, call centres, WhatsApp and retail locations with 24/7 travel advisory.

About Tourism Authority of Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was established on 18 March 1960. TAT was the first organization in Thailand to be specifically responsible for the promotion of tourism. TAT supplies information and data on tourist areas to the public and publicizes Thailand with the intention of encouraging both Thai and international tourists to travel in and around Thailand. TAT has established many overseas offices, the first being in New York, which opened in 1965. During the past 30 years, TAT has established 29 offices in different parts of the world. The 29th office has already been opened at Fukuoka, Japan.

