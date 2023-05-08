Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group) is piloting the integration of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by the AI research and deployment company, OpenAI, on its mobile booking platforms. ChatGPT is a state-of-the-art language model that uses advanced AI techniques to generate human-like text responses in a conversational manner.

Almosafer will be the first travel company in Saudi Arabia to test the integration of ChatGPT and, in doing so, will enhance the customer booking experience by providing smarter and more tailored responses to customer queries.

During the pilot phase, the integrated platform will be introduced to a limited customer base of Almosafer’s consumer segment, where it will be utilized to support customers with their flight search and to aid customers in planning their trip post booking, to get more information about their destination of choice. Almosafer is testing a voice search function that is powered by ChatGPT and will enable customers to search for the best flight options in both English and Arabic by simply recording their flight search request. By enabling Khalid, Almosafer’s virtual travel advisor, through the integration of ChatGPT, Khalid’s responses to the customer search function will be enhanced and he will also be able to provide more information on the destination customers have chosen for their upcoming trip.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, said: “At Almosafer, we continue to lead the industry with our digital-first approach. The testing of ChatGPT reflects our commitment to constantly enhance our digital platforms and maintain our position at the forefront of technology. Through ChatGPT, Khalid will be empowered to become a more holistic travel consultant with the necessary knowledge and expertise. We will continue to seek out the latest and best technological innovations to enhance our customer experience.”

The pilot phase marks the beginning of a potential wider integration of ChatGPT with Almosafer’s consumer platform to introduce more opportunities to enhance customer experiences.

View video here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wzwApzdUAKY