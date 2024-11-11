Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Almarai, the Middle East’s leading dairy and food company, has selected SIG as a strategic partner for its five-year expansion plan aimed at strengthening market leadership and driving sustainable innovation.

Over the coming five years, SIG is set to support Almarai’s objectives through flexible manufacturing solutions that align with their sustainability goals. The strategic alliance underscores a shared commitment to environmental responsibility, and the two companies are exploring new packaging innovations that will enhance Almarai’s operational and geographical impact.

This move builds on two decades of successful partnership, during which Almarai and SIG have jointly pioneered product innovations and advanced packaging solutions across the region. Together, they have set benchmarks in quality, adaptability, and environmental responsibility, enhancing Almarai’s product portfolio and expanding its reach in key markets.

To commemorate their two-decade journey, Almarai and SIG are launching a campaign, “Pioneering Together for 20 Years,” which will spotlight the strength and impact of their partnership. The campaign will highlight SIG’s advanced packaging solutions, symbolizing the ongoing evolution of Almarai’s product portfolio and underscoring the partnership’s commitment to innovation for the region’s consumers.

Throughout their long-standing partnership, Almarai and SIG have introduced pioneering products, including the first-to-market 150 ml portion packs for juice, which quickly resonated with consumers and later evolved into the highly popular 140 ml format. In 2021, Almarai was the first to use SIG Asset Health Monitoring, a solution for condition-based maintenance, designed to measure the wear and tear of parts and equipment and provide online monitoring to anticipate issues, recommend preventative measures, and offer solutions to optimize availability and reduce unplanned downtime. Earlier in 2008, Almarai was the first to introduce a white cheese delicacy in carton packs from SIG. Through these efforts, Almarai has been able to reach diverse consumer segments, expanding its market footprint while ensuring product quality and maintaining the trust of millions of loyal customers.

Their partnership has also demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt during challenging times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, SIG’s steadfast support became especially vital, with technical teams stationed at Almarai’s facilities to ensure uninterrupted production in line with national guidelines. This commitment enabled Almarai to continue meeting consumer demand for fresh and packaged products across the region—a true testament to the strength and resilience of their alliance.

Ramesh Nair, Head of Central Procurement at Almarai: “The journey with SIG has been integral to our growth. Hand in hand, we’ve been able to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that enhance the consumer experience and reinforce our joint commitment to innovation and adaptability in packaging solutions across our expanding product lines.”

SIG’s packaging technology has played a critical role in enabling Almarai to respond swiftly to changing market demands. With a versatile range of portion packs and adaptable filling options, Almarai has continued to offer a high-quality and diverse product range that meets the needs of consumers across the GCC and beyond. The collaborative effort has not only strengthened Almarai’s position as a trusted brand but has also extended their market reach into joint ventures, amplifying their presence in key regions.

David Kazan, Head of Markets - Middle East & Pakistan at SIG: “We are proud to support Almarai in its mission to bring nutritious and quality products to consumers. Our shared commitment to operational excellence and sustainability has been the cornerstone of our partnership, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together in the years to come.”

About Almarai

Founded in 1977, Almarai Company is the world’s largest vertically integrated dairy company and the region’s largest food and beverage manufacturing and distribution company. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Almarai Company is ranked as the number one FMCG Brand in the MENA region and is market leader in all its categories across the GCC.

With more than 45 years of sustainable growth, Almarai Company continues to provide nutritious and healthy products to consumers of all ages with its growth stemming from its bedrock principle, “Quality you can trust”.

In addition to its high-quality dairy products, Almarai Company has diversified its product portfolio to include juices & beverages, bakery, poultry, infant formula, dates, fish, and seafood products under 21 brands, including: Almarai, L’usine, 7DAYS, ALYOUM, Nuralac, Farm’s Select, One Bean, Almarai Refresh, Almira, Seama, Almara Pro, Premier Chef, and Almarai will soon launch its new brand in the red meat sector, to enhance and support food security in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

In 2023, Almarai Company reported net income of SAR 2.05 billion on sales of SAR 19.575 billion.

For more information, please visit the Almarai Company website: http://www.almarai.com

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with versatile packaging systems and solutions for innovative products and smart operations, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and guides us on our journey to create packaging for better – packaging that gives more to people and the planet than it takes out.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2023, SIG produced 53 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.9 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit our website.

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit the SIG blog.