The leading UAE-based real estate developer took home the coveted accolade for its latest project, The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences, an architectural masterpiece that redefines luxury living

Dubai, UAE: Adding to its collection of previous accomplishments, Dubai based luxury developer, Almal Real Estate Development has recently received the prestigious title of ‘Hospitality Project of the Year’ at the Construction Innovations Awards 2024. Held on October 30th at Hilton Al Habtoor, the Construction Innovation Awards 2024 was a celebration of the region’s top construction professionals. Encompassing every aspect of the construction industry’s evolving landscape, this year’s event spotlighted new categories, including technology, innovation, and AI. Among the recipients, Almal Real Estate Development was recognised for The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences, one of the company’s most eye-catching and breathtaking projects.

As Almal Real Estate Development’s flagship property in Ras Al Khaimah, The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences boasts more than 422 hotel rooms and fully managed residential units, offering uninterrupted views of the glistening Arabian Gulf. Amongst the hotel and residence’s opulent facilities are a vibrant beach club, exquisite bars and restaurants, and picturesque infinity pools, all situated adjacent to the Wynn resort. Priced at AED 4,700 per square foot, the residences are amongst the island's most distinguished properties. The brand very recently released the final 75 units of The Unexpected Al Marjan Island project during the star-studded opening night of the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. These exclusive units, starting at AED 2.5 million with a 70/30 payment plan, represent the final opportunity to invest in this landmark project.

For this monumental project, Almal Real Estate Development teamed up with the esteemed Palladium Hotel Group to manage both The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Residences under the distinguished The Unexpected Hotels & Residences brand. With over five decades of hospitality expertise and a portfolio spanning more than 40 hotels in seven countries, Palladium Hotel Group ensures a distinctive and memorable experience for every guest and resident.

The recent accolade builds on the brand’s impressive roster of previous awards, including titles from the UAE Realty Awards, Pillars of Real Estate, The Luxury Property Show, and Pioneer 50. Almal Real Estate Development consistently demonstrates excellence and innovation with every project, reinforcing its mission to elevate luxury hospitality and real estate standards within the UAE. By contributing to the nation’s economic diversification and flourishing tourism industry, Almal Real Estate Development continues to deliver unparalleled experiences to tourists and residents alike.

For more information about Almal Real Estate Development, visit www.almal-investments.com.

About Almal Real Estate Development:

Almal Real Estate Development is a dynamic investment and development firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Specializing in high-yield projects within the hospitality and residential sectors, the company leverages extensive expertise in investments, real estate, and construction.

The developer’s residential portfolio includes the Harrisoni La Mer in Dubai, a two-floor luxury haven that seamlessly blends meticulous design inspired by Arabic traditions with a European lifestyle. These fully furnished villas offer a retreat from the world, radiating comfort and style. Within the hospitality sector, Almal Real Estate Development’s standout project is a luxury hotel and residence situated on the beachfront line of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.