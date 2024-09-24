Dubai, UAE: Perched on the stunning shores of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, the Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences, embodies a striking architectural vision. Created by award-winning luxury Dubai-based developer, Almal Real Estate Development, the property redefines upscale living by seamlessly blending natural beauty with contemporary design. Adding to its allure, Almal Real Estate Development has recently announced its third sales phase, featuring 70/30 payment plans and units starting from AED 2.5M.

The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences

Founded in 2022, Almal Real Estate Development has been a leader in luxury real estate in the UAE, contributing to the country's economic diversification and global tourism appeal. As its flagship development, The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences boasts more than 422 hotel rooms and fully managed residential units, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and just a minute away from the Wynn.

The leading developer has appointed Palladium Hotel Group, the reputed Spanish hotel operator, to manage this prestigious project, consisting of two properties: The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Residences, under the renowned brand Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences. The company has also appointed the Design & ARchitecture bureau (DAR) as the lead design consultant for the project.

Design Features

Creating a captivating synergy with its natural surroundings, The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences design seamlessly integrates with the ocean waves, inviting guests to indulge in the serenity of coastal living. By utilising light-coloured materials, the property creates a clean and inviting atmosphere during the day, with dynamic lighting, including an LED archway and a backlit roof canopy, transforming the space into an enchanting display at night.

Extending the natural contours of the coastline into the landscape and creating a harmonious flow from the exterior to the interior, strategic level changes guide attention to immersive events, framed by the stunning ocean views. Meanwhile, thoughtful placement of vegetation and terrain elements enhances aesthetics and reduces external noise, beckoning you to immerse yourself in a haven of natural splendour. Steeped in Mediterranean flora, the property fosters a profound connection to the surrounding environment, echoing the rhythmic harmony of the sea.

World-Class Amenities

Situated less than a minute from the Wynn resort, guests will enjoy an infinity rooftop pool, a vibrant beach club, a spa and wellness centre, pocket gardens, five intimate dining areas serving up authentic international cuisine, and so much more. The first floor caters to VIP guests with exclusive suites and private pools while the incredible rooftop is home to the Rooftop Restaurant & Bar Terrace, VIP Garden Platform, various pool decks, and spa facilities for ultimate relaxation and entertainment. Guests can also look forward to a fresh take on breakfast with an all-day dining concept, ensuring a new experience every morning.

Upon entering this elegant property, the lobby creates an immersive experience with its curved LED screen, presenting a new spectacle upon every visit, complemented by an iconic hanging feature that encapsulates the essence of The Unexpected. The stylish surroundings beautifully translate into the room design with an array of impressive amenities and design features, each crafted to ensure unparalleled opulence and comfort. Embracing the concept of "angel by day, devil by night," rooms transition from light, airy tones in the living areas and balconies to darker, more vibrant, atmospheric hues in the bathrooms and kitchens.

Every room is equipped with a unique maxi bar featuring custom-made hummingbird handles, adding a chic touch to each space. Select rooms go a step further with an intriguing ceiling mirror feature, while glass shower designs provide a blend of privacy and striking visual appeal in every bathroom. Additionally, 64 of its stylish rooms boast private Jacuzzis and bathtubs on the balconies, inviting you to unwind while soaking in breathtaking views of the glistening Arabian Gulf.

Almal Real Estate Development Launches the Third Sale Phase

Almal Real Estate Development has launched the third sales phase for The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences, offering units starting from AED 2.5 million with an attractive 70/30 payment plan. This phase presents an exclusive opportunity to own a piece of this stunning property, where natural beauty elegantly merges with contemporary design.

For more information about Almal Real Estate Development, visit www.almal-investments.com.

About Almal Real Estate Development:

Almal Real Estate Development is a dynamic investment and development firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Specializing in high-yield projects within the hospitality and residential sectors, the company leverages extensive expertise in investments, real estate, and construction.

The developer’s residential portfolio includes the Harrisoni La Mer in Dubai, a two-floor luxury haven that seamlessly blends meticulous design inspired by Arabic traditions with a European lifestyle. These fully furnished villas offer a retreat from the world, radiating comfort and style. Within the hospitality sector, Almal Real Estate Development’s standout project is a luxury hotel and residence situated on the beachfront line of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

About Palladium Hotel Group:

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with over 50 years of experience, owned by Grupo Empresas Matutes (GEM). The group operates more than 40 hotels and over 13,000 rooms, distributed amongst seven countries: Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Italy, Brazil and the USA, and manages nine brands: TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences, Only YOU Hotels, BLESS Collection Hotels, the Hard Rock Hotels Brand under license with three hotels in Ibiza, Tenerife and Marbella and the ephemera brand 45 Times Square Hotel. Palladium Hotel Group is characterized by its philosophy of attention to its team and to offering its clients high quality products and services. www.palladiumhotelgroup.com

About Design & Architecture Bureau (DAR):

Since its establishment in 1985, the Design & Architecture Bureau (DAR) has consistently delivered cutting-edge design and engineering services across the UAE and the region. In 1996, the firm was restructured jointly by Engineer Hussain Lootah and Architect Ibrahim Salem. Today, DAR exudes the excellence dreamt of by its founders, with a multicultural staff at the helm, driven by a sense of mission and duty towards finding creative and innovative design and engineering solutions. Specialised in conceptualisation, planning, design development, procurement, project and construction management, quality assurance, and project closeout, Dar’s work speaks for itself, with nearly 800 projects completed across the UAE, Gulf, and Middle East regions.