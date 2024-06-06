Dammam: In recognition of its primary strategy to provide the best possible service to its customers in all aspects of after-sales and support services, Almajdouie Motors Hyundai, the authorized distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the Eastern and Northern regions, has won three major awards.

The first award as Best in the Middle East and Africa for its excellence in enhancing sales and services for multi-purpose commercial vehicles for the first half of 2024. Additionally, the company received the second joint award for being one of the best Hyundai distributors in the Middle East and Africa.

Mr. Yousef bin Ali Al Majdouie, president of Almajdouie Group, received the awards at Hyundai Motor Company's annual ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia—senior executives, including Mr. Ahmed Saud Abbasi, CEO of Almajdouie Motors, and Eng. Sherif El Gohary, Managing Director of Almajdouie Hyundai attended the event.

Eng. Sherif El Gohary, Managing Director of Almajdouie Hyundai, confirmed that achieving the top position as the distinguished and best agent in multi-purpose commercial vehicle services reflects the significant efforts and substantial investment the company has made in developing its services and expanding the diversity of Hyundai vehicle sales. This commitment is rooted in the company's steadfast responsibility to gain customers' trust and maintain a sustainable relationship with them.

These two awards came right after Almajdouie Motors Hyundai received the Global After Sales Dealer of the Year award at the Hyundai Motor Company Global After Sales Conference in Seoul, Korea, on April 16th, 2024.

Eng. Sherif El Gohary also added, "Under the management's guidance, the company has garnered significant appreciation and trust thanks to our advanced services. Our strategy focuses on expanding our services with the Hyundai brand, especially for commercial vehicles in continuous high demand, as well as expanding our sales and After Sales centers, increasing their capacity, and ensuring their high quality of service." Eng. Sherif El Gohary concluded, "We have also shared in receiving the distinguished joint award for Hyundai car sales in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, making us one of the most important Hyundai agents in the Middle East and Africa for 2024. This also shows our customers' trust in Hyundai models and the services provided across our branches."