Dubai: As part of its permanent endeavors and strategic vision to enhance government services and put the welfare and happiness of its employees at the top of its priorities, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai signed an agreement with the Canadian Specialist Hospital, the first of its kind in Dubai, to allocate an office to follow up and facilitate all private medical transactions for all its employees. And their families. This step will help to obtain distinguished services such as priority in reservations, medical consultations over the phone, receiving patients, special features for surgeries, the cost of hospital stay and medicines, in addition to special discounts for employees and their families.

The inauguration was attended by Mr. Issa Al-Amiri, Director of the Administrative Services Department at the Authority, and Dr. Yashar Ali, Executive Executive Director of the Canadian Specialist Hospital in Dubai. Through this good visit, the two parties discussed the importance of strategic cooperation between the two parties and ways to develop and enhance joint cooperation.

And Mr. Issa said: “Because at the Roads and Transport Authority we always put the health and comfort of our employees and their families at the top of our priorities, we chose the Canadian Hospital to provide all facilities, special care and discounts.” He added, “We are pleased to cooperate with the Canadian Specialist Hospital through this service. Medical services that will contribute to obtaining distinguished health services for the employees of the Roads and Transport Authority, in addition to their family members.

Dr. Yashar Ali said: “We are proud of this agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai because of its good reputation and distinguished presence in Dubai, and based on the long-standing reputation that Canadian Hospital possesses as a medical facility providing world-class healthcare services in the region, our noble mission It is represented in providing distinguished medical services, and it is the first hospital in Dubai to provide this distinguished service, and this reinforces the hospital’s keenness to cooperate with the government sector and enhance our presence.

