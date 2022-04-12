Dubai World Trade Centre, in association with Dubai Sports Council, provides UAE’s largest indoor sports destination, with more than 40 courts and pitches available daily

Running until September 21 and with extended Ramadan timings, visitors can enjoy everything from football to badminton, cricket to table tennis, padel to volleyball

Dubai, UAE: The doors to Dubai Sports World, the UAE’s largest indoor sporting venue, are officially open. The annual multi-sports initiative, in its 12th edition, returns bigger and better this year: 42 courts and pitches spread across 20,000sqm and running for almost six months.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, in the presence of Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President – Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, declared the venue open and explained the reasoning behind the extended period of operations.

“Running for 23 weeks through the summer, the 12th edition of Dubai Sports World offers a broad range of sports and physical activities in line with the UAE leadership’s vision to cultivate a healthier, fitness-oriented lifestyle,” he said. “This unique sporting facility encourages all ages and standards to continue practising sport and socialising as part of an active lifestyle, aligned to our vision of promoting the health, happiness, and vitality of our Dubai community.

“This year’s edition is the longest yet, which reflects the increased interest and engagement in sporting activities we have seen throughout the emirate, in line with the UAE leadership’s emphasis on promoting sports and physical activity for all members of society.”

To make the 23-week initiative a reality, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has transformed Za’abeel Halls 3-6 into the UAE’s largest indoor sports destination, spread across 20,000 square-metres and set up for an array of sports and academic coaching. Running from 8am until 1am every day during Ramadan and 8am to midnight every day thereafter until September 21, the venue offers facilities to play badminton, basketball, cricket, football, padel, tennis, table tennis, and volleyball.

The interconnecting halls serve as a self-contained and exclusive space that features its own separate parking facility with direct access from Al Mustaqbal Street. Among the facilities on offer are 18 badminton courts, three basketball courts, a cricket pitch, two padel courts, six football pitches, eight table tennis tables, two tennis courts, and two volleyball courts.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President – Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre added: “Sports is a fundamental part of life here in Dubai and we are delighted to be able to provide residents and visitors alike with a platform that enables them to come, enjoy, make friends, and continue playing their favourite sports through the summer. We are extremely proud to have expanded the venue this year to add more courts and facilities for residents and tourists. As this year’s tagline goes, Dubai Sports World offers all sports, all summer, all indoors.”

All sporting activities within DWTC abide by Government of Dubai and Dubai Sports Council guidelines, ensuring a safe experience for all. Dubai Sports World runs from April 1 to September 21 at Za’abeel Halls 3-6. Court reservations should be made at www.dubaisportsworld.ae or using the free Dubai Sports World smartphone app.

