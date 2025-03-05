Buraydah – Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Qassim Region, and in the presence of His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, along with the CEO of the Saudi Water Partnership Company, Eng. Khaled bin Zaid Al-Quraishi, the consortium led by Aljomaih Energy and Water Company, in partnership with Buhur Investment Company and Nesma Limited Company, signed the agreement for the Jubail-Buraydah Independent Water Transmission Pipeline Project with the Saudi Water Partnership Company. This pioneering project marks the first desalinated water transmission pipeline connecting the Eastern Region and Qassim Region.

The Jubail - Buraydah independent water pipeline project will have a transmission capacity of 650,000 cubic meters per day and a storage capacity of 1,634,500 cubic meters. With length of 587 kilometers, the project operates under a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model, with a concession period of 35 years. Commercial operation is scheduled to begin in 2029.

This strategic project to connect the Eastern Region with the Qassim Region via a desalinated water pipeline reflects Aljomaih Energy and Water's commitment to enhancing the sustainability of water resources and developing advanced water infrastructure. With an investment budget of USD 2.3 Billion, this project ensures continuous and effective water provision, serving over two million beneficiaries with a reliable and sustainable source. It aligns with the National Water Strategy 2030 to meet increasing demand and support local economic growth, achieving water availability at 98% of transmission capacity.

In this context, Mr. Ibrahim Aljomaih, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Aljomaih Energy and Water, stated: "This project marks a milestone in our vision to support the National Water Strategy in the Kingdom and the goals of Vision 2030. Through innovative partnerships and leveraging local expertise, this project will contribute to the sustainable management of water resources, becoming a fundamental pillar for social and economic development in the Eastern and Qassim regions."

In light of this achievement, Mr. Adnan Buhuligah, Deputy CEO of Aljomaih Energy and Water, stated: “This project is a key step toward sustainable water security in the Kingdom. By leveraging strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, we are enhancing water transmission efficiency and ensuring a reliable and resilient water supply for communities The project will also contribute to achieving local content goals, achieving 45% during the construction phase and 70% during the operational phase, with robust water storage systems ensuring high levels of continuous supply.”

This leading project reaffirms Aljomaih Energy and Water's leadership in the water and infrastructure sectors, enhancing its role as a lead developer, operator and trusted partner in driving sustainable development in the Kingdom.

About Aljomaih Energy and Water:

Established in 2007, Aljomaih Energy and Water is a leading Saudi investor, developer, and operator of public utilities and infrastructure projects with a global presence. The company's portfolio includes 10 gigawatts of energy projects, conventional and renewables and 1,300,000 cubic meters/day of water projects in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. As a subsidiary of Aljomaih Holding Group, Aljomaih Energy and Water combines a legacy of nearly 90 years with advanced expertise to deliver vital infrastructure projects that support economic and social progress. With a strong commitment to sustainability and partnership, Aljomaih Energy and Water continues to play a pivotal role in achieving the Kingdom's infrastructure goals in line with Saudi Vision 2030.