In a strategic move aligned with national development priorities, Alizz Islamic Bank has announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind ‘Alizz Islamic Bank Digital Creative Content Designers Initiative’, dedicated to empowering Omani youth aged 18 to 30.

This initiative represents another youth-driven program led by the Bank, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Oman Vision 2040 objectives; particularly in strengthening the digital economy, fostering creative industries and enabling national talent in future-focused sectors. Through this platform, Alizz Islamic Bank positions itself as a strategic partner in cultivating a sustainable creative ecosystem that contributes to economic diversification and long-term national growth.

The initiative is open to Omani university and college students, as well as graduate jobseekers, specialising in visual communication, animation, digital content creation, marketing and branding and other creative fields. It aims to provide participants with a practical, real-world platform to showcase their talents while gaining meaningful professional exposure.

A final group of winners will be selected from across the Sultanate based on the quality, originality and creativity of their submissions. Selected participants will enter into signed project-based agreements with Alizz Islamic Bank to provide digital creative content throughout 2026, offering invaluable industry experience and career-building opportunities.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Lina Al Abdulsalaam, Head of Marketing & Communications at Alizz Islamic Bank said: “At Alizz Islamic Bank, we firmly believe that investing in youth is investing in the future of Oman. Young creatives possess remarkable talent, vision and digital fluency. This initiative goes beyond a competition; it is a strategic platform designed to empower the next generation of Omani digital creators and integrate them into real industry projects. We are proud to play a role in nurturing a sustainable creative economy driven by national talent and aligned with Oman’s long-term aspirations.”

Through this pioneering initiative, Alizz Islamic Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to youth empowerment and its role as a catalyst for innovation, creativity and national progress. Eligible applicants are invited to participate by applying through the dedicated registration link available on the bank’s social media accounts.