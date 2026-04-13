As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience and promoting inclusivity, Alizz Islamic Bank successfully conducted a comprehensive Sign Language training programme in collaboration with Al Tawasul Institute. The initiative aims to equip bank staff who are customer facing with essential communication skills to better serve customers with hearing impairments.

This programme reflects the Bank’s dedication to delivering inclusive banking services that cater to the diverse needs of the community. The training focused on building practical and theoretical knowledge of sign language, while raising awareness to twenty five employees from branches and the head office about the importance of accessibility and equal service for customers with special needs.

The employees that participated in the programme, gained hands-on experience to improve their ability to communicate effectively using sign language. This initiative is expected to further enhance service quality and strengthen meaningful engagement with all customer segments.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Lina Al Abdulsalaam, Head of Marketing & Communications at Alizz Islamic Bank said: "At Alizz Islamic Bank, we believe inclusivity is not optional but in fact our responsibility. This programme reflects our commitment to equipping our employees with the skills needed to serve all customers with excellence. Enhancing our ability to communicate with special needs customers is a meaningful step toward delivering accessible and inclusive banking experience. "

This initiative aligns with Alizz Islamic Bank’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility and financial inclusion, ensuring that all customers have equal access to banking services in a supportive and inclusive environment. The collaboration with Al Tawasul Institute underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in creating a lasting social impact and reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to launching impactful initiatives that enhance employee capabilities and elevate customer service standards.