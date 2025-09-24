Powered by iTero Multi-Direct Capture™ technology, the Lumina solutions deliver a 3x larger field of view[1], faster scans[2], and superior clinical accuracy[3] across simple to complex cases – from single unit crowns to removable prosthetics – all with a smaller, lighter wand[4] that enhances patient comfort.

Streamlined, photorealistic 3D imaging and ergonomic design provide doctors with an effortless scanning experience that improves efficiency, reduces barriers to adoption[5], and eliminates the need for additional cameras or photos, while engaging patients with clearer, more accurate visualizations.

Now commercially available to dentists in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 18 September 2025: Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced the regional availability of the iTero Lumina™ intraoral scanner portfolio, including the most advanced version, iTero Lumina™ Pro dental imaging system, across the Middle East.

The iTero Lumina family represents the next generation of intraoral scanning technology, designed to set a new standard in speed, accuracy, and visualization for a broad spectrum of clinical applications – from orthodontics and restorative dentistry to comprehensive multi-disciplinary workflows.

Setting a New Standard in Digital Dentistry

Building on more than 20 years of expertise in restorative dentistry, the new iTero Lumina solutions integrate Align’s proprietary iTero Multi-Direct Capture™ technology. They provide a three times larger field of view¹, a maximum capture distance of 25mm[6] and a 50% smaller and lighter wand⁴, making it easier to scan challenging areas such as dentures, palates, and edentulous spaces.

The scanners are designed to be twice as fast², reducing chair time while enhancing patient comfort, while also delivering photorealistic 3D models that remove the need for bulky digital cameras and cheek retractors. The systems deliver superior full jaw clinical accuracy compared to tested intraoral scanners³, helping doctors achieve predictable first-time restoration fit[7] with greater efficiency.

The iTero Lumina Pro system further incorporates Near Infra-Red Imaging (NIRI) technology, supporting diagnostic assessment of interproximal caries above the gingiva and enhancing overall oral health evaluation.

Designed for Regional Practice Needs

With streamlined workflows that allow dentists to capture multiple preparations in a single scan, the iTero Lumina solutions reduce maintenance time and footprint while offering versatility in one device. The scanners provide an effortless scanning experience with improved ergonomics and comfort, enabling dentists to work more efficiently while focusing on patient care. They deliver photorealistic 3D models and high-definition intraoral imaging, along with NIRI technology to support caries detection. The scans can also eliminate the need for separate intraoral photos in Invisalign® case submissions and meet accuracy thresholds comparable to photogrammetry for full-arch implant restorations[8]. The smaller, lighter wand⁴ further enhances patient comfort, particularly for children and teens.

“Across the Middle East, we’re seeing dentistry move quickly into a new era – one where digital tools are not just nice to have, but central to how care is delivered,” said Angelo Maura, General Manager of Align Technology, Middle East & Africa. “The iTero Lumina Pro reflects that shift. It’s designed to help doctors focus less on the process and more on the patient, giving them confidence in their decisions, time back in their day, and a way to make care feel simpler and more human.”

Enhancing Patient and Doctor Experiences

The new iTero Lumina scanners offer a fast and comfortable scanning experience, helping increase patient engagement with advanced 2D and 3D visualizations via the Align™ Oral Health Suite. For practitioners, the simplified workflows allow for more efficient case planning and lab collaboration, supporting long-term growth and improved clinical outcomes.

Regional Availability

The iTero Lumina™ intraoral scanner and its latest version the iTero Lumina™ Pro dental imaging system are now commercially available to dental professionals in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. For further details on availability or to schedule a training session, please visit www.digitalplatform.me or reach out to your local Align Technology contact.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 281 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 28 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 20 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform, and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

For more details about Align Technology and its upcoming events, visit Align Technology Website.

