Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that the company has extended its presence in the Middle East, with expansion into the Oman market.

Align Technology’s presence in the Sultanate of Oman will extend its regional presence as part of the company’s strategic objective to increase access to digitally advanced technology for the dental community across Oman and the wider Middle East region. Initially, it will provide hundreds of Oman-based orthodontists with education and support to become Invisalign-trained doctors, enabling them to offer Invisalign® clear aligner treatment to their patients.

To introduce Align and the latest advances in digital dentistry, the company welcomed more than 130 guests, including orthodontists, clinic owners, and general dentists from across the Sultanate, to an event in Muscat.

Attendees participated in a series of workshops to learn about the benefits of the Align Digital Platform™, an integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients, consumers, orthodontists, GP dentists, and lab partners. Sessions also focused on the advanced iTero™ intraoral scanner technology and informing attendees about complex case treatment capabilities using the Invisalign® clear aligner system.

Angelo Maura, General Manager, Middle East at Align Technology, said: “Our team remains confident about growth prospects in the Middle East region. Our expansion into the Sultanate of Oman is a significant milestone for our region-specific plans, as it takes us closer to increasing access to Align’s latest advancements in digital dentistry for doctors and their patients.”

Dr. Mubarak Alsaeed, orthodontist and certified Invisalign Speaker in the Middle East, added: “This milestone demonstrates Align Technology’s ongoing commitment to supporting orthodontists and dental practitioners across the Middle East. By expanding access to the many benefits of its digital platform to more orthodontists and dentists, Align is playing a pivotal role in digitising and developing future generations of orthodontists and GPs and redefining the patient experience in our region.”

For more information about Align Technology, visit aligntech.com.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for approximately 243,000 doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 25 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 15.1 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, and Align Digital Platform are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

