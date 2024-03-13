UAE – Ali & Sons, the official Audi distributor for Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, dominated the Audi Dealer Awards 2023 and solidified their reputation for excellence by securing an impressive seven awards at the ceremony, held last week in Museum of the Future.

The Audi Ali & Sons team achieved awards across each discipline, including "After Sales Team of the Year," a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional customer service, "Technical Team of the Year," in recognition of their expertise and technical prowess, and for the second consecutive year "Used Car Sales Team of the Year." The dealership's marketing team also received the "Best Performance Marketing Award" and a commendable runner-up position for "Best Marketing Team of the Year." Additionally, the sales team secured 2nd position for "Sales Team of the Year." The dealership's overall performance placed them a close second for the coveted "2023 Audi Dealer of the Year" award, solidifying their position as one of the top performers within the regional network.

Commenting on the stellar performance, Audi Abu Dhabi General Manager Scott Shears said, “ This remarkable performance in 2023 builds upon our previous years of success and achievements, and is testament to the hardwork and dedication of our team members, something we are incredibly proud of. It underscores the exceptional service and commitment to customer satisfaction demonstrated by our team year after year. As we look ahead, Audi Ali & Sons remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and surpassing expectations, paving the way for continued success and growth in 2024.“

For more information, visit www.audi-abudhabi.com.