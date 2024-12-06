Dubai: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is organizing the Global Islamic FinTech in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This event aims to improve the country's economic conditions in both rural and urban areas. It will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Dubai on the 09th of December 2024, followed by post event workshop on the 10th December 2024. You will hear from renowned experts and thought leaders from Over 20 international destinations, who will share their visionary insights on the future of Islamic FinTech.

Our distinguished guests including H.E. Mohamad Hussain Sherif- Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Maldives, UAE; H.E. Najmedin Mukhametaliuly- Ambassador, Embassy of the Kazakhstan, UAE; H.E. Muhammad Mizanur Rahamn- Deputy Chief of Mission/Charge d' Affaires, Embassy of Bangladesh, UAE; H.E. Ali Zeb Khan- Trade & Investment Counsellor Consulate General of Pakistan, UAE. will honor the event.

Mr. M. Zubair Mughal, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, expressed gratitude to the supporters and sponsors for their continuous trust and unprecedented support for the event. The global FinTech landscape has witnessed significant growth and transformation. Investments in FinTech have been on the rise, with substantial venture capital funding contributing to the sector's expansion He added further. He further said, in an era where advanced technologies, from Blockchain to Artificial Intelligence, are reshaping financial services, Islamic finance is no exception. The Islamic finance industry is experiencing remarkable growth globally, thanks to its sustainable and viable characteristics.

The forum aims to achieve several key objectives, such as recognizing significant advancements in Islamic FinTech infrastructure. In engaging panel discussions, the participate will discuss on cutting-edge topics such as digital Islamic banking, Shariah-compliant FinTech solutions, and blockchain technology in Islamic finance industry. You will also explore the latest FinTech products and services, and network with industry peers and potential partners. You further will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, investors, and regulators to build valuable relationships and foster collaborations. This event is open to the public with a very low entrance fee. It is highly recommended that more organizations, companies, and banks participate in the forum to fully benefit from this international event in Dubai, UAE.

Don't miss this opportunity to shape the future of Islamic finance. Join us at the Global Islamic FinTech forum 2024.

About AlHuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a pivotal entity within the Islamic finance landscape, specializing in comprehensive research, advisory consultancy, and educational services tailored to the sector. Their portfolio encompasses product development, Shariah advisory, and specialized training workshops, in addition to consultative support in areas such as Islamic microfinance and Takaful. With a rich history spanning over eighteen years, AlHuda CIBE operates across more than 35 countries, dedicated to fostering the advancement of the Islamic banking and finance industry on a global scale. The institution's distance learning program boasts an alumni network representing over 100 countries, underscoring its international reach and influence. For further details, visit: www.alhudacibe.com.

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications,

info@alhudacibe.com

Call: +92 42 35913096 - 98