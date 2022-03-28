Riyadh –The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, awarded the operations contract for a major new hospital to the Steward alf Global Healthcare Company, a joint venture (JV) between Alf Healthcare, the health care arm of Saudi-based Alfanar, a renowned developer and operator of large-scale PPP projects, and leading international healthcare provider Steward Health Care International.

The Coastal Village Hospital, located in The Red Sea Project’s Coastal Village area, will provide world-class healthcare to the community of 14,000 people working in and around the 1.5 million m² waterfront site.



“The Coastal Village is envisioned as a sustainable community of homes and amenities, complete with newly opened offices and a three-star management hotel. It forms a central hub where our employees can live, work and relax. With the Coastal Village Hospital at its center, we can ensure an exceptional quality of life for our residents,” said John Pagano, CEO of The Red Sea Development Company.



“Our people are our priority, and we care about the health and well-being of every employee. Steward alf Global Healthcare Company combines the local experience of Alfanar with international best practice from Steward Health Care International, guaranteeing the very best of medical care is provided.”



The hospital will offer primary and secondary care to residents of the Coastal Village and later to visitors of The Red Sea Project, including emergency care, family medicine, radiology, clinical support, women’s health, and pharmacy services.



A hyperbaric chamber will be operated as an integrated part of the facility’s Emergency Department, enabling world-class primary treatment for diving accidents, such as decompression sickness, on site. As part of their operations, the Steward alf Global Healthcare Company will support the design, construction and commissioning of the hospital.



Mr Sabah Al-Mutlaq, Vice Chairman of Alfanar, said: “TRSDC’s Coastal Village concept is ambitious, and we fully support its commitment to deliver exceptional standards of wellbeing for the destination’s employees and their families, who will live in the eco-village. We will work at pace with TRSDC to plan and deliver a truly world-class standard of primary and secondary care, focusing on expanding long-term employment opportunities for local residents.”

“The Coastal Village Hospital will offer exemplary healthcare facilities and well-being care to the community unmatched in the region,” stated Engr. Amer Alajmi, Executive Vice President of Alfanar.



The development maximizes employment opportunities for Saudi nationals, as part of TRSDC’s broader alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. With a mandate to develop local talent, Steward alf Global will provide continuous professional development, telemedicine, and community education for local Saudi residents.



“The Red Sea project cements Steward International’s position as an ambitious, forward-facing company and a leader in global health care. Steward International’s world-class provision of care will form an integral part of the facilities in this pioneering, luxury development in the Middle East”, said Dr Armin Ernst, President and CEO of Steward Health Care International.

“Steward International’s entry to the Middle East market is a key milestone for the company,” commented Dr Ralph de la Torre, Executive Chairman of Steward Health Care International. “This agreement builds on Steward International’s track record of success in operating state-of-the-art healthcare services, with a clear focus on quality and patient experience and a commitment to sustainability.”



As part of the contract, Steward alf Global Healthcare Company will develop site-wide emergency response provision, ensuring the utmost safety of workers and visitors.

The hospital will be fully integrated with the wider healthcare offering in the region, with ongoing coordination with local and regional healthcare bodies. There will be direct road and marina links to key sites across The Red Sea Project, including the Desert Rock and Southern Dunes resorts, as well as the surrounding islands.



TRSDC has already passed significant milestones and work is on track to welcome the first guests by the end of this year, when the first hotels will open. Phase one, which includes 16 hotels, will complete in 2023.



Upon completion in 2030, The Red Sea Project will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include an international airport, luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities.

Media Contacts

Nasir Iqbal