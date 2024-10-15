Over 300 Meetings Conducted Across India, Kuwait, and Australia

Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group, the leading real estate developer in Sharjah, successfully concluded its global roadshow, held in key cities across India, Kuwait, and Australia throughout September 2024. Conducted in collaboration with its strategic partners, the roadshow is part of Alef Group’s ongoing efforts to promote Sharjah as a premier investment destination and to highlight the unique opportunities within its real estate portfolio.

The roadshow featured over 300 meetings with investors and stakeholders, drawing strong interest from the international community, particularly for Alef Group’s flagship project, Hayyan. The response was particularly overwhelming in Australia, with a significant number of potential buyers keen to explore investment options in Sharjah.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented: “Our global roadshow is part of our strategic initiative to position Sharjah as a key player in the international real estate market. The overwhelming response we received reaffirms Sharjah’s growing appeal as a lucrative investment hub. Alef Group remains committed to showcasing Sharjah’s unique blend of cultural heritage, family-friendly environments, and investment potential.”

The successful completion of this roadshow underlines Alef Group’s commitment to elevating Sharjah’s standing on the global stage and fostering strategic partnerships with key international stakeholders. With its focus on sustainable and integrated community developments, Alef Group continues to set new benchmarks for real estate projects in the region.

About Alef Group

Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

