Sharjah: Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail developer in Sharjah, proudly announces the commencement of construction of the highly anticipated show villa in Hayyan. This new milestone signifies Alef Group's commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces in its iconic ‘green heart of Sharjah’ community project.

The show villa is a two-storey structure, comprising a total area of 5884.84 sq. ft. Featuring five lavishly designed bedrooms, this spacious villa provides the perfect setting for families and investors seeking both comfort and sophistication. The carefully crafted interior design showcases grandeur through high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that broadcast spectacular views. The villa’s private garden and pool make for a great family mid-day getaway.

Alef Group commented, "We are thrilled to announce construction of the show villa at Hayyan. This marks an exciting chapter for Alef Group as we bring our vision to life in creating a unique residential community. We prioritise the timely delivery of exceptional properties, promising residents, and investors an extraordinary living experience. The show villa, expected to be completed by the end of 2023, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence."

Hayyan, the uniquely crafted natural villa community housing the show villa, is set to transform into the ‘green heart of Sharjah’. Spanning a glorious 8.7 million square feet, the AED 3.5 billion project will offer 1,882 residential mansions, villas, and townhouses across four zones. Hayyan is an extra dimension wherein, right between the nature and future.

Residents will have access to a plethora of indoor and outdoor active facilities, including parks, recreational areas, restaurants, and cafes. With the largest swimming lagoon in the Emirate and the largest community park, Hayyan promises a truly exceptional living experience for all.

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 10 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

