Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail company in the Emirate of Sharjah, has been awarded the 'Best Developer Project' in the Northern Emirates, for its Hayyan real estate project located at Emirates Road in Sharjah, at the ninth edition of the Property Finder Awards. The much-anticipated ceremony was recently held at the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, to honor the best in business and shine a light on outstanding achievements among real estate sector across the UAE.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said: "We are honored to be the recipients of this prestigious award, which reflects our progress as a leading real estate developer and highlights our beloved Hayyan project as an inspirational and truly magnificent example of Alef Group's well-established efforts to strengthen the investment sector in Sharjah. We aim to provide the Emirate with high quality, state-of-the-art properties in line with the best international standards, to suit the various aspirations of our clients. We cater to all those wishing to own their dream homes, and for families to settle down and enjoy our luxurious offerings. We at Alef Group ensure that business owners and investors from across all sectors will obtain nothing short of quality and excellence when investing in this unique and attractive destination."

The Property Finder Awards is a glamorous opportunity to highlight the success of distinguished real estate companies dedicated to contributing to the real estate industry in the UAE over the past year. Alef Group’s monumental win is in recognition of the group’s successive and influential successes and efforts in delivering an outstanding, unique, and upscale property.

Hayyan, the uniquely crafted natural villa community of Alef Group’s project perfectly embodies the green heart and essence of Sharjah. The project features the Emirate’s largest swimming pool with an area of more than 50,000 square feet, as well as the largest community park within a residential complex, with an area of 1,000,000 square feet.

-Ends-

About Alef Group

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid

Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 8 billion worth of assets being built, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

For more information, please visit our website www.alefgroup.ae and check out the social media channels: @AlefGroup on LinkedIn, @Hayyanuae on Instagram, and @AlefGroupLLC on YouTube.