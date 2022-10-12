Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, a leading real estate development company in the Emirate of Sharjah, held an opening ceremony for the New Alef Sales Pavilion on October 10 at Al Mamsha Sharjah.

During the ceremony, Alef Group launched an exclusive release of selected "Arim 3" units in Hayyan. Special and exclusive two-bedroom townhouses with distinct payment plans were made available to potential buyers. This follows on from the record-breaking success Alef achieved in the sales of its “Arim 1 & 2” of Hayyan villas, which reached a record number of sales within 100 days.

The new Alef Sales Pavilion is considered the group's largest residential sales center. It provides visitors and customers with 3D models of Alef projects. In addition, the group's new sales pavilion in Al Mamsha welcomes visitors with two olive trees and bamboo trees followed by a large digital screen wall featuring the group's projects adorning the entrance to enhance the visitors' experience.

The ‘Hayyan’ project, is referred to as the ‘green heart’ of the Emirate of Sharjah, and the project includes the Emirate’s largest swimming lagoon with an area of more than 50,000 square feet, and the largest community garden within a residential complex in the Emirate, with an area of ​​1,000,000 square feet.

Alef Group, said: " We are delighted to announce the opening of the new Alef Sales Pavilion in Al Mamsha, which supports our belief in providing the utmost excellence in customer service by providing them a realistic simulation of our major projects within Alef sales pavilion."

The group added: The great success achieved by the sales of the ‘Arim 1 & 2’ in Hayyan project has driven us to release “Arim 3” of Hayyan expecting an outstanding turnout with efforts to provide our customers with opportunities to invest in world-class housing units, where families can thrive and create memories”

Alef group added: "The ‘Hayyan’ project includes 80,000 square feet of land for edible organic crops, as well as more than 40,000 green trees, in line with the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah to achieve a sustainable green environment with globally applied environmental standards, based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah.”

-Ends-

About Alef Group

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid

Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 8 billion worth of assets being built, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

For more information, please visit our website www.alefgroup.ae and check out the social media channels: @AlefGroup on LinkedIn, @Hayyanuae on Instagram, and @AlefGroupLLC on YouTube.