As part of its commitment to foster digital education and in line with the UAE’s efforts to promote smart transformation in education and knowledge sectors, Alef Education, a leading global education technology provider that empowers 21st-century learning, has partnered with Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA), for the extension of its free pilot program, allowing 1.5 million learners to benefit from its award-winning digital learning platform.

Alef Education and the Ministry signed an agreement in November 2020 to transform the education sector in Indonesia using advanced education technologies that deliver personalised learning experiences for students and improve learning outcomes. From July 2021, as many as 500,000 grade seven math students had access to the platform.

Based on the positive feedback from both teachers and students, the platform has added Arabic language as a new subject and broadened its content, covering grades 7 to 12, instead of just the seventh class. The platform will now be made available to 1.5 million math and Arabic language learners. Alef’s digital math lessons are aligned with the Indonesian curriculum standards and utilize the GASING method to support student achievement. Meanwhile, Arabic language classes are entertaining and interactive, and promote reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills.

HE H. Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Religious Affairs, Indonesia, stated: “We thank Alef Education for their continued collaboration and for extending this pilot program to include not only math, but also Arabic language learning across 7-12 grades. The Alef Platform has proven itself as an exceptional tool that can support Indonesian schools as they shift towards modern teaching and learning methods - whether online, face-to-face, or hybrid. Ultimately, we hope that tools like the Alef Platform will support our objective to improve the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) score and numeric literacy for madrasah students under MoRA.”

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO, Alef Education, said: “At Alef Education, we are committed to transforming the global education industry, and our partnership with Indonesia has proven highly successful. We are excited to further extend our services to Indonesia through our ongoing partnership with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and look forward to millions of Indonesian students learning through our fun and engaging platform. We are also delighted to be announcing the Alef Awards in Indonesia where teachers and students who demonstrate exemplary teaching and learning practices will be eligible for prestigious prizes to reward their hard work and dedication.”

Alef Education’s flagship product, the Alef Platform, also supports teachers with delivering engaging, gamified content that aligns specifically to their curriculum, assisting in grading and student management. The Platform generates real-time data to relay relevant and timely feedback to students and teachers that help enable this transformative process and has been a critical part of the Platform’s success. Its centralized dashboard leverages Machine Learning and Big Data to provide actionable data, and intelligent and accurate recommendations to Ministries to enable the improvement of learning outcomes amongst students. Since its inception, Alef Education has impacted the lives of more than 670,000 students from over 4,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and the US, and now an additional 1,500,000 students across Indonesia.

Alef Education is a leading global education technology company that is at the forefront of using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to create personalised learning experiences that transform the way the world is educated.

Alef Education, with its three products, the Alef Platform, Abjadiyat, and Arabits, has a growing presence in key education markets worldwide, such as the United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Indonesia, Egypt, and the Netherlands. The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that leverage real-time data to drive improvements across the education ecosystem. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that offers engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic language learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic-language skills, powered by AI.

