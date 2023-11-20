Dubai: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, and New Century Education (NCE), a non-traditional and progressive school operator based in Abu Dhabi, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to reshape the education sector in the UAE by leveraging big data and artificial intelligence.

This partnership highlights Alef Education and NCE’s commitment to deliver personalized and engaging educational experiences through innovative AI-driven technologies to create an advanced learning environment that empowers students, teachers, and parents.

Under the partnership, both parties will facilitate real-time data-driven insights and promote a data-centric approach to education. The partnership will focus on several key areas, including research collaboration in big data, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation programs. In addition, the parties will work towards developing innovative learning and assessment solutions to support student growth and mastery of essential skills.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “We are delighted to partner with New Century Education to enable real-time data-driven insights and support digital transformation within NCE educational institutions in the UAE. This partnership reaffirms our position as a leading provider of personalized and effective learning solutions for students worldwide. At Alef Education, we firmly believe that technology has the power to reshape education and unlock the potential of learners worldwide. We will continue to work to empower educators and inspire learners by redefining education with our solutions.”

Maggie Bailey, CEO of New Century Education, commented: “It is great to have such a strong partnership with the team at Alef Education. Our students benefit every day from the effective blend of the Alef Platform and quality-first teaching. Jointly, we aim for our work to have a significant impact on the academic outcomes of our young people.”

The collaboration will also extend to developing comprehensive teacher training and professional development solutions to ensure teachers have the tools and resources they need to succeed in a technology-based educational landscape. Both institutions will work together to develop strategies to enhance parent engagement to promote a holistic approach to student success and well-being.

About Alef Education

Alef Education is a leading global education technology company at the forefront of using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to create personalized learning experiences that transform how the world is educated.

Alef Education, alongside its products, the Alef Platform, Abjadiyat, Arabits, and Alef Pathways, has a growing presence in key education markets worldwide, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Indonesia, and Morocco. The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that leverage real-time data to drive improvements across the education ecosystem. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that offers engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic language learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills powered by AI.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com.

