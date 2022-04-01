Transaction marks the extension of Aldar’s expansion strategy in Ras Al Khaimah following acquisition of Al Hamra Mall

Adds further scale to Aldar Investment’s diversified portfolio of recurring income-generating properties

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties PJSC (“Aldar”), through its Aldar Investment business, has added to its growing portfolio of hospitality and leisure assets with the acquisition of the 715-key all-inclusive Rixos Bab Al Bahr beach property in Ras Al Khaimah for a total consideration of AED 770 million.

The acquisition adds further scale to Aldar Investment’s growing hospitality and leisure portfolio and will bring its total investment in Ras Al Khaimah to AED 1.5 billion, including the earlier acquisition of Al Hamra Mall and additional development rights at both properties. As part of the Rixos Bab Al Bahr transaction, Aldar Investment has secured development rights for an additional 250,000 sq. ft of gross floor area (GFA) for residential and commercial use.

Commenting on the transaction, Jassem Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Investment said: “Ras Al Khaimah continues to rise in popularity as a tourist destination as international borders open and leisure travel returns, and we expect further upside as the Emirate executes on its strategy to become the regional leader in environmentally conscious tourism by 2025. With that in mind, we are pleased to add Rixos Bab Al Bahr to our portfolio of income-yielding hotel and hospitality assets.

“The acquisition is underpinned by the tremendous potential of the Emirate as a tourist hub, our robust asset management capabilities as well as the strong operating fundamentals and mature nature of the asset itself. In addition to the transaction being value- and yield-accretive to our recurring-income generating portfolio, it allows us to build further scale and enhance diversification, which is a key tenet of our strategy going forward.”

Opened in 2014, Rixos Bab Al Bahr features 715 keys, offering guests with an ultra-all-inclusive experience including luxurious accommodation, diverse choice of upscale dining options, and a host of recreational activities and entertainment. Situated in Al Marjan Island, an established staycation destination in Ras Al Khaimah, the property benefits from solid occupancy levels, with significant growth potential as the Emirate rolls out progressive initiatives to advance tourism and position Ras Al Khaimah as an international leisure destination.