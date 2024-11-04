Mamsha Gardens is located within 200 metres of the white sands of Mamsha Beach, currently being elevated to bring French Riviera style elegance to the stunning coastline

493 luxury apartments and townhouses with iconic views surrounded by a lush garden escape and premium retail spaces

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar announced today the launch of Mamsha Gardens, a vibrant resort-style development in a prime area of Saadiyat Island beside Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Saadiyat Cultural District. Effortlessly integrating high-end homes with premium retail offerings and lush gardens, the luxurious development provides residents with a tranquil oasis in Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after neighbourhood.

With outstanding views of Zayed National Museum and the glistening waters of the Arabian Gulf, Mamsha Gardens features a walkway that runs through the development with access to the island’s most exciting cultural and leisure offerings. Residents will enjoy premium retail experiences at Saadiyat Grove, while an elevated Mamsha Beach will offer a refreshed ambiance inspired by the French Riviera with a refined collection of experiences and exclusive amenities.

Designed by ACME Architecture, Mamsha Gardens draws inspiration from the natural surroundings of the island and boasts signature landscaped gardens in which residents can relax and unwind. The gardens will feature water-efficient irrigation systems and a selection of native plant species, ensuring that the landscape thrives with minimal resource consumption.

The development features seven residential buildings comprising 493 homes thoughtfully designed with premium finishes and fittings, and each unit includes a fully fitted designer kitchen, a smart home activation system, and integrated storage. Homeowners will choose between two interior design schemes, ensuring a premium custom touch in each home, and will also have access to resort-style services such as valet, concierge, housekeeping, laundry services, kids club, and pet-sitting.

The development features a range of amenities, including two centrally located pavilions with gyms, yoga, Pilates and meditation rooms, as well as swimming pools, kids’ play areas, a multi-use games area, underground parking, bike storage, and residents’ lounges with workspaces and lounge seating.

Mamsha Gardens will also include restaurants with outdoor dining terraces and shops, as well as a community theatre and separate retail underground parking. The locations of each of these spaces have been strategically designed to attract foot traffic and provide a vibrant social space while affording residents the utmost privacy.

In line with Aldar’s goals to promote sustainable living and building practices, the development is targeting a 3 Pearl Estidama rating and a 3-star rating from Fitwel - the world’s leading certification system for optimising building health and wellness outcomes. 50% of both retail and residential parking will be EV ready, and residents will have several pedestrian routes to explore.

Sales of units will launch on 9 November 2024 for all nationalities. Buyers can choose from one-, two-bedroom plus maid, two-bedroom plus study, three- and three-bedroom plus maid apartments, as well as 13 two- and three-bedroom townhouses. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centre at Aldar Square or the Aldar Sales Centre in Dubai, next to Kite Beach on Jumeirah Beach Road. Customers can also reach out via email at customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com