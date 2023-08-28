The large-scale enhancement to Aldar Education’s already market-leading digital ecosystem encompasses best-in-class hardware and software solutions, elevating students' educational experience.

Students of determination are empowered even further by enhanced accessibility applications, fostering a more inclusive learning experience.

Students and parents can support sustainability-related initiatives through the carbon-neutral plan, contributing to Aldar's Net Zero plan.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Aldar Education, a leading education group in the UAE, has launched the inaugural phase of a new digital transformation strategy across several of its schools. Starting in the academic year 2023-2024, the plan combines the best-in-class hardware and software solutions to elevate students' educational journey and facilitate seamless interaction among students, teachers, parents, and administrators.

As part of this plan, Aldar Education has started to equip classrooms with state-of-the-art technology to foster a modern and engaging learning environment. Simultaneously, teachers are provided with advanced tools to facilitate dynamic and effective teaching methods while students access cutting-edge learning resources designed to enrich their learning experiences.

To ensure a smooth transition, Aldar Education has introduced an e-store. This platform offers a curated selection of educational devices and accessories, carefully selected to empower students with compatible tools for optimised learning. One distinctive feature of the e-store is that every purchase will be carbon offset, and several trees will be planted in specific locations worldwide. Each transaction will include a celebratory certificate that outlines how much carbon dioxide has been offset and how many trees have been planted on their behalf. This initiative aligns with Aldar's commitment to achieving net zero by 2050.

To enhance safety and security, Aldar Education has integrated a "Digital Safety Package" as part of the new plan. This innovative feature empowers teachers and parents to actively monitor, access, and manage students' digital interactions. This creates a secure digital ecosystem and enables a more controlled and protected digital learning experience.

Furthermore, Aldar Education's new digital transformation strategy incorporates advanced accessibility features tailored specifically for students of determination. These innovations ensure that all students can fully engage with the educational content, enabling a more inclusive learning environment.

Sahar Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Education, said: "We are excited to mark the beginning of the academic year with new additions to our already market-leading approach to using technology to add value to our students’ educational experience. The new digital transformation strategy aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality education that pioneers new concepts and pushes the boundaries of teaching and learning beyond the traditional. Our continual technology investments equip our students with the right tools, competencies, and mindsets to take on the world as global citizens, enabling us to fulfil our commitment to reshaping the learning culture."

Andrew Turner, Group Head of Education Technology at Aldar Education, added: "We are enhancing our existing digital transformation strategy and pushing the boundaries further to redefine the educational experience for our students, educators, and parents. Our updated strategy leverages state-of-the-art technology to create an enriched, inclusive, and secure learning environment. This is the first phase of a long-term investment in our expanding, technology-enabled network of schools.

We look forward to further supporting our parent and student community as we embark on this exceptionally exciting chapter of growth."

Parents and students of Aldar Education will receive direct technical support from a dedicated UAE-based technology team. To ensure a seamless and efficient adoption of the new technology ecosystem, Aldar Education will roll out a series of workshops and digital leadership programmes for students, parents, teachers, and administrators.

Starting with one school and 250 students in 2007, Aldar Education has grown into a highly sought-after education provider, enabling almost 35,000 students across 28 operated and managed schools and a growing network of 4,600 educators from over 100 nationalities. Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

For more information about Aldar Education, please visit https://www.aldareducation.com/.

-Ends-

