Through leadership programmes, professional development, and mentorship, Aldar Education is building pathways for Emirati women to thrive as educators, innovators, and leaders.

Abu Dhabi: On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, 28 August, Aldar Education proudly reaffirms its commitment to empowering Emirati women, who form a vital part of the organisation and the UAE’s education sector at large. Aldar Education leads the sector with the highest percentage of UAE National hires across its operations in the head office and its 31 operated and managed schools and academies. Consistently going above mandated quotas, and demonstrating genuine commitment to Emiratisation, the organisation continually invests in leadership development, mentorship, and career progression opportunities.

As part of its unwavering commitment to nurturing Emirati talent, Aldar Education has proudly launched the UAE’s first-ever Graduate Teacher Training Programme for Emirati nationals — a pioneering initiative within the country’s education sector. This groundbreaking programme offers graduates the opportunity to pursue the internationally recognised Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE), a qualification that blends academic study with practical school placements to equip aspiring teachers with the skills, knowledge, and confidence required for the classroom. Through this initiative, Aldar Education not only sets a new benchmark for the industry but also creates a clear pathway for young Emirati women to step into teaching careers across its extensive school network, further strengthening the role of Emiratis as educators, leaders, and role models for future generations.

On this occasion, Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, commented: “Emirati women have always been at the heart of our success at Aldar Education. Their presence has and will continue to strengthen the link between schools and communities, ensuring that cultural identity and national values are upheld while embracing innovation and modern teaching practices. Our Graduate Teacher Training Programme is a true testament that empowering women is not just part of our responsibility; it is at the very core of building a brighter future for the UAE.”

Voices from Aldar Education

Shorouk Al Redha – Chief People Officer, Aldar Education said: “This day is one of reflection. I greatly admire the leadership of our nation—not only for what has been achieved, but for the clear and inspiring trajectory we are on. We have witnessed a transformative leap in the role of women in our society, and that gives me immense pride. My advice to young Emirati women is: do not underestimate the privilege you hold in this country. Each of you has a significant role to play in shaping our society.”

Najwa Al Katheeri – Director of Aldar Charter Schools added: “Emirati Women’s Day is more than a celebration; it is a reminder of our resilience and responsibility to future generations. Through leadership and compassion, Emirati women are preparing our youth for success in a rapidly changing world while embedding sustainability and cultural pride in education. With strong mentorship and recognition, we can continue paving the way for more women to lead with confidence and purpose.”

Mashaal Mohammad – Senior Manager of IT Services & Operations commented: “For me, this day is about pride, gratitude, and reflection. Technology and education together create bridges to opportunities, and Emirati women are uniquely positioned to balance heritage with innovation. We carry the responsibility to represent Emirati women with dignity, ambition, and excellence—ensuring education remains inclusive, globally competitive, and future-ready.”

Laila Salem – Manager, Community Outreach and Engagement, said: “Emirati Women’s Day is a day of pride and reflection—honouring how far we have come, and looking ahead with determination. Emirati women will continue to lead with innovation and vision, creating sustainable and inclusive learning for future generations. Mentorship, role models, and supportive networks are essential to empowering more women to step confidently into leadership roles.”

Voice from our Emirati Students

Alyazia Al Shaer, Emirati student at Cranleigh Abu Dhabi who has turned ideas into impact, by founding Novara, an AI-powered sustainable real estate platform, under the school guidance and mentorship. On this occasion, she commented: "Being recognized as a young Emirati leader is a huge honour and inspires me to keep aiming higher while encouraging others to pursue their passions and contribute to the UAE’s future."

From classrooms to executive leadership, Emirati women in Aldar Education serve not only as educators but also as nation builders, cultural ambassadors, and role models for future generations. By inspiring students, and fostering trust with families, Emirati women continue to shape the next generation while directly contributing to the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and a knowledge-based economy.

Additionally, Emirati women have also stepped in to take leading senior roles within Aldar education, supported by leadership programmes, mentorship, and targeted training. Customised initiatives have been in place to equip them with the skills to excel in education, technology, and community engagement, reflecting the organisation’s alignment with the UAE’s long-term vision for gender equality and sustainable development.

