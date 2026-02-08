The next phase of the partnership will include almost 14,000 new homes across two projects: a family-oriented community on the D54 growth corridor opposite Nad Al Sheba and a luxury waterfront development at Palm Jebel Ali

The partnership supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and reinforces both companies’ long-term growth strategy and sustained presence in Dubai’s flourishing real estate market

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar and Dubai Holding have expanded their landmark joint venture, adding two strategic land plots in Dubai that will deliver almost 14,000 new homes with a combined gross development value (GDV) exceeding AED 38 billion. The expanded partnership, which was inaugurated in 2023, marks a significant milestone in Aldar’s continued growth in Dubai, following the successful launches of its first communities in the emirate, including Haven, Athlon and The Wilds. It also further advances Dubai Holding’s strategy to unlock value from its strategic land bank and deliver world-class communities across the emirate.

The first plot, located along Dubai’s eastern growth corridor opposite Nad Al Sheba, will be an active, family-oriented community featuring apartments, townhouses, and villas. With approximately 4 million sqm of land, the project is targeted for launch in 2026. The second plot, located on Palm Jebel Ali, will serve as an ultra-luxury waterfront development featuring branded and non-branded residences. Covering almost 250,000 sqm of gross floor area (GFA), the project will offer a premier lifestyle experience with direct beach access, and homes will launch for sale in 2027. Forming a key component of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Palm Jebel Ali, boasting over 90 km of beachfront, will set a new global benchmark in waterfront living and anchor a major new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area.

Similar to the previous agreement, Aldar will be responsible for the full development cycle of both projects, including concept design, sales, delivery, and management of the developments.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, said: “Our extended partnership with Dubai Holding represents the next chapter of Aldar’s strategic expansion in Dubai, ensuring a sustainable pipeline of developments to support long-term growth. Through this partnership, we are strengthening our footprint in one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets while offering a wider choice of lifestyle communities that reflect the evolving aspirations of residents and investors alike.”

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding, added: “This expanded partnership with Aldar reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the D33 Agenda through the development of well-planned, future-ready communities across the emirate. As a strategic land owner, we are unlocking the value of our land bank by working with leading partners to deliver high-quality destinations that meet the evolving needs of residents, businesses and investors. The scale and momentum of this collaboration also underscore the strong demand and confidence in the real estate market in Dubai, and our shared belief in its continued growth as a global hub for living, investment and opportunity.”

The announcement brings Aldar’s total Dubai development pipeline to over 2.3 million sqm of new GFA and builds on the success of the initial phase of the joint venture, which saw exceptional demand and strong investor confidence, highlighted by rapid sell-out launches and significant interest from first-time Aldar customers. The continued collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to supporting Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, enhancing the emirate’s diversified real estate landscape and driving sustainable growth through a balanced portfolio of lifestyle and investment-led developments that prioritise wellness, sustainability, and integrated community living.

The expansion forms part of Aldar’s broader strategy to diversify revenue streams, enhance scale and consolidate its market position across the UAE. Since the inception of the Aldar–Dubai Holding partnership in late 2023, the joint venture has seen robust sales performance and strong investor demand, with sales totaling AED 21.5 billion to date. Dubai continues to represent a significant target market for Aldar and serves as a key growth engine in Aldar’s long-term diversification and growth plans.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com or follow us on:

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management.

Dubai Holding Asset Management, which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of over 56 malls, lifestyle destinations and retail centres, in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors.

Dubai Holding Hospitality, which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts.

Dubai Holding Entertainment, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN.

Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated investment arm responsible for the Group’s investment strategy and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally to drive diversification for the Group and seek attractive risk-adjusted returns. It has investments in Emirates NBD, Warsan Waste Management Centre, du, Azadea and Nord Anglia, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar, Aldar, Tabreed and others.

Dubai Holding Land Estates, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.32 million residents living in more than 54 master communities.

