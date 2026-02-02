Reinforces confidence in Abu Dhabi’s sustained demand fundamentals and Aldar’s disciplined approach to growth

Adds meaningful depth and visibility to Aldar’s long-term Abu Dhabi development pipeline

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar has added a number of strategic land plots across Abu Dhabi, with a combined gross development value of approximately AED 23 billion, further reinforcing Aldar’s landbank strength and providing a pipeline for sustained, long-term growth across the capital’s most attractive development corridors.

The sites span over 2.3 million sqm and will deliver approximately 3,000 new homes across plots on Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and adjacent to Yas Island. Collectively, the sites provide the flexibility to deliver a diverse range of residential products, supporting long-term population growth and residential demand in the capital.

The Saadiyat Island plots are suited to luxury residences including large-format villas and mansions that benefit from proximity to cultural, leisure and beachfront assets. The Yas Island plots offer the opportunity to deliver large-scale, master planned communities focused on family living, supported by established retail, entertainment and lifestyle infrastructure.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said: “The expansion of our Abu Dhabi landbank reflects our strong conviction in the market’s long-term fundamentals and the depth of opportunity across the capital. By building on our existing destinations and extending into new growth corridors, these sites enable us to deliver a diverse range of high-quality communities aligned with sustained demand. We expect this portfolio to generate attractive long-term returns for our shareholders, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s continued evolution as a leading international business and lifestyle destination.”

The developments will be launched and brought to market in a phased approach aligned with market demand, with the first project launches expected from 2026 onwards. This disciplined phasing is designed to support resilient absorption rates, enhance visibility on medium- to long-term revenue and earnings growth, and ensure flexibility across market cycles.

These additions build on Aldar’s wider growth strategy anchored by a high-quality landbank in core markets. With record development backlog and continued international interest in Abu Dhabi real estate, the company remains focused on replenishing its landbank and activating land into high-quality, integrated communities that support the emirate’s long-term vision and economic development.

The land plots will be activated through a joint venture structure with an established partner, supporting efficient capital deployment, while allowing Aldar to retain responsibility for the full development, sales and delivery lifecycle of the new projects.

For further information, please contact:

Media

Obaid Al Yammahi

Aldar Properties

+971 2 810 5555



Sarah Abdelbary

Brunswick

+971 2 234 4600

aldar@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com