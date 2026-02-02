The deliveries were made to the UAE Chinese General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) and Blue Sea Auto.

FF will continue to refine the FX Super One MPV and service experience based on local user needs and usage conditions, driving broader adoption of EAI vehicles in the Middle East.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the Company has held an FX Super One co-creation delivery ceremony for the UAE Chinese General Chamber of Commerce* and a local automotive service provider Blue Sea Auto at its facility in Ras Al Khaimah. The deliveries mark continued execution of FF’s Middle East delivery roadmap.

The FX Super One deliveries to the UAE CGCC and Blue Sea Auto demonstrate FF’s ongoing path to consistent product delivery execution in the Middle East and represent an important step in advancing the Company’s 2026 UAE sales and delivery plan, which remains subject to securing the necessary approvals.

Bingyang Zhang, executive Chairman of CGCC stated, “We recognize the FF and FX brands and their products. By becoming an FX Super One co-creator, we will utilize our business network and resources to fully support the expansion of FX Super One’s presence in the Middle East, jointly advancing EAI ecosystem mobility across the region.”

David Zou, founder of Blue Sea Auto, stated that, “We are honored to become a FX Super One co-creator. We have a mature aftersales system, extensive multi-brand service experience, and strong technical and industrial resources, which together form a powerful synergy with FF’s leading innovation in the EAI field. We will provide strong support as we work together to usher in the future of EAI ecosystem mobility in the Middle East.”

As energy transition and sustainability efforts continue across the Middle East, demand for intelligent electric and hybrid mobility solutions is increasing. In this market, FF will continue to deliver products and work closely with key local partners through deep co-creation to expand EAI applications in the region, supporting the market’s shift toward more intelligent mobility.

* For this delivery, the contracting party and legal delivery entity is NEARU TECHNOLOGY TRADING LLC. Mr. Bingyang Zhang, Chairman of the Board and ultimate controlling shareholder of NEARU TECHNOLOGY TRADING LLC, concurrently serves as Executive Chairman of the UAE Chinese General Chamber of Commerce.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global intelligent Company founded in 2014 and is dedicated to reshaping the future of mobility through vehicle electrification, intelligent technologies, and AI innovation. Its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, began deliveries in 2023 and reflects the brand’s pursuit of ultra-luxury, cutting-edge technology, and high performance. FF’s second brand, FX, targets the high-volume mainstream vehicle market. Its first model, Super One, is positioned as a first-class EAI-MPV, with deliveries planned to begin in 2026. FF recently announced its entry into the Embodied AI Robotics business with sales beginning this year, connecting its future strategy of bringing a new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/